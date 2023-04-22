CareFlight responds to head-on crash

NEW MADISON — On April 21, 2023 at approximately 11:59 a.m., Darke County Deputies along with Tri-Village Rescue and Tri-Village Fire Department, were dispatched to the 3900 block of U.S. Route 127 in reference to a head on accident with injury.

Preliminary investigations revealed that a blue 2012 Ford F-150 driven by Lawrence Chatterton, 72, of Antwerp, Ohio was traveling north on U.S. Route 127. Chatterton traveled left of center and struck a south bound 2012 silver GMC Sierra driven by William Rich, 39, of Greenville.

Chatterton was transported to Miami Valley Hospital by Careflight for what were believed to be serious injuries. Rich was transported to Wayne Healthcare by Tri Village Rescue for suspected minor injuries.

The accident remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.