2023 Daily Advocate and Early Bird Readers’ Choice gets underway

DARKE COUNTY — It’s once again time to determine the best of the best businesses in Darke County. The Daily Advocate and Early Bird will be hosting its annual Readers’ Choice Awards. Readers get to share with others who they believe to be best in over 130 categories.

The official paper ballot will be in The Daily Advocate in the Saturday, April 29 edition. However, readers can also make their choices known online beginning Monday, May 1.

One entry will be drawn from all submissions to win a $100 cash prize sponsored by Park National Bank.

This year the ballot will host over 130 categories for which readers will be able to choose their favorites in Darke County. Local businesses will tell you it is an honor for each business to be chosen as Best of the Best in their respective category/categories.

Voting will take place online from May 1-May 15 at midnight. Once votes are tallied the top three businesses with the most votes in each category will be notified and awarded with a 2023 Readers’ Choice window cling to display proudly at their business. They will earn bragging rights for an entire year. The public will have a chance to view all winners in the annual Readers’ Choice Results magazine, which will be published at the end of June.

Also this year, they Daily Advocate/Early Bird will be adding a category to write in your pick for Business of the Year in Darke County. The winner and runner-up in this category will be featured in the results magazine in June. The winner of this honor will also receive a trophy to display proudly at their business.

Readers’ are to choose their favorite for Business of the Year based on customer service, production selection, availability, quality, variety of services offered, outstanding performance, customer satisfaction, etc.