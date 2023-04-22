Darke SWCD annual fish sale

GREENVILLE — The Darke Soil and Water Conservation District is conducting the annual fish sale. They are offering largemouth bass, bluegill, channel catfish, yellow perch, redear sunfish, hybrid bluegill, white amur, koi, and minnows.

Additional items to purchase include pond conditioner, fish food and a pond management handbook. Submit orders through their website, www.darkeswcd.com, stop by the office at 1117 Southtowne Court in Greenville or call 937-548-1715 ext. 3.

Orders must be received with payment at the office no later than Friday, May 12 by 4 p.m. Order pickup will be in the afternoon on Tuesday, May 23.