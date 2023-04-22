Celebrate You plans May event

GREENVILLE — May The Force (of health) Be With You is the theme for the upcoming Celebrate You Saturday, set for May 6, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Om Your Day, 120 West Third St., Greenville.

This is one of a series of monthly sessions offered by I Am Well Foundation Darke County, a non profit devoted to whole person optimal health. The May celebration will focus on mental health, skin health and the crown chakra. Speakers include a representative from the Tri County Board of Mental Health, Pamela Graves, owner of Unbelievable Skin Care, and Lois Bunger, owner of Synergy Yoga, who will discuss gi gong and the lead a short group practice.

Bodywork will include chair massage, Healing Hands, iridology, essential oils, nutrition information and group chair yoga.

A $20 donation supports the I Am Well Foundation in being able to offer the Celebrate Saturdays, bringing different health and well being practices to the public.

For more information on Saturday, visit the Facebook page. For more information about I Am Well Darke County, visit the website.