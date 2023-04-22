Local Briefs

DCP commissioners meet

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Park District Board of Commissioners Regular Board Meeting is scheduled for Thursday, April 27, 4 p.m., at Shawnee Prairie Preserve Nature Education Center, 4267 St. Rt. 502 W., Greenville. To be added to the agenda to speak or to make comments please e-mail [email protected] before April 26, noon.

Versailles FFA filling flower pots

VERSAILLES — The Versailles FFA Greenhouse will be opening April 25 and will also do custom work to fill your pots. Customers will be charged for the flowers and soil to fill your pot. Pots can be dropped off Monday through Friday, 2:30-5:30 p.m., and Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. after April 25. The greenhouse will be closed on May 4 and 5 due to members attending the State FFA Convention. Once you drop off your pots you will be asked to complete a form on your flower, color and price preferences. If you have questions, email Versailles FFA Advisor Dena Wuebker at [email protected] or Versailles FFA Advisor Taylor Bergman at [email protected]