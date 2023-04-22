Chapter welcomes speakers for Ag Week

VERSAILLES — During National Ag Week and National Ag Day, the Versailles FFA conducted several activities to promote agriculture. On National Ag Day, the Versailles FFA had four speakers that came in and shared about their agriculture careers and the opportunities.

Thank you to Will Winner of Winner Meats representing the career as a butcher/business owner, Chelsey Keiser shared her career as a full-time horse jockey over zoom located in Cuyahoga County, Deanna Langenkamp represented Calfcare as a research associate in animal nutrition, and Megan Bergman with Buckeye Ag Testing as a research associate. associated with agronomy.

In addition, during National Ag Week, Versailles FFA sponsored a Penny War against each individual ag classes in Miss Bergman and Mrs. Wuebker’s room. The money raised as part of the Penny War benefits Heifer International. A total of $1,060.56 was raised as part of the Penny War effort. Congratulations to Miss Bergman’s fourth period class for winning the first-ever Penny War. A special thank you to Grifon Miller for sharing the idea to conduct the Penny War.

Thank you to all the Versailles FFA members that supported the Penny War.