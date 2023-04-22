Joyful Jets host Kendig

ARCANUM — The Joyful Jets held a meeting on March 14 at Trinity UMC in Arcanum, with 35 members present. There was a special guest, Adam Kendig, who spoke about beekeeping and the importance of bees.
Important business was discussed about the club’s participation in Trash Bash coming up in April for their community service project. Another project the club is supporting is the collecting of plastic caps for a program that makes benches. Eligible club members were encouraged to consider joining the Jr. Fair Board.