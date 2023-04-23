Arcanum MVCTC FFA brings home banner

ARCANUM — Arcanum MVCTC FFA members recently competed in the Ohio FFA Farm and Agribusiness Management Contest. The team from Arcanum placed fourth in the state out of 105 schools.

The top scoring members were Caleb Hartman (second), Katelynne Michael (fifth), Carson Tegtmeyer, Seth Fearon, Aaron Fourman and Katie Sharp. The purpose of the Farm Business Management Contest is to provide students with the opportunity to make a practical application of the knowledge and skills learned in the production agriculture curriculum in solving typical farm management problems.

The online written test is designed to test the team members’ understanding of economic principles in farm business management. The problem solving portion of the CDE is designed to determine the team members’ ability to apply economic principles of farm business management to actual problems and to define the decisions that need to be made.