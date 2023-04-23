Friends of the Shelter help out K-9 Atz

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Friends of the Shelter recently donated equipment to the Greenville Police Department for their K-9 Atz.

Donated items included a non-spill water bowl, de-shedding tool, two bungee tugs, trauma kit, cobra buckle collar, six embroidered law enforcement ID tags, two magnetic stash boxes, three deodorizing bath wipes, storage case, three narc bags duck cloth set of six and more.

The Friends noted it was their privilege to make this donation to assist the Greenvilel Police Department K-9 program.