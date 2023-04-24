Trojan Fest is coming to Arcanum

By Vickie Rhodehamel

Arcanum News

TROJAN FEST is coming Friday, May 5 to Arcanum Schools. The event will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. in the high school gym. There will be all kinds of fun including games, food, prizes including a Nintendo Switch Lite, a 43: Smart TV, iPad Air, a Hoverboard and lots more! There will also be a Kings Island Ticket Raffle! Food will begin serving at 5:30 p.m. with pizza, hotdogs, chips, cookies, bottled water, pop, and Kona Ice will also be available! Sounds like a grand time!

The Arcanum Alumni Association would like to publicly thank their business scholarship donors. These local businesses support them every year with the scholarship fund. Please let them know how much you appreciate them the next time you are in their establishment, Please thank Park National Bank, Jafe Decorating, Kreitzer Funeral Home, Troutwine Auto Sales, Martin’s Old Fashioned Lemonade, Emrick Machine & Tool, Wayne Builders Supply, Cherry & Williams Dental, Barry Family Dentistry, Garbig & Schmidt, LLC, Larry Fourman Construction, Lyle Bixler Realty, RJ Warner Insurance, and Frenchtown Fullenkamp Trailers. The alumni would also like to thank Rose of The Rose Post for her generous donation of the fresh flowers that beautified the tables at the banquet.

Volunteers from the AHS Classes of 1974 and 1999 are now being sought to help plan next year’s Arcanum Alumni Banquet. The honored classes next year will be 1949, 1974, 1999, and 2024. If you would be interested in helping the Arcanum Alumni Advisory Board, please contact one of the officers: Vickie Rhodehamel, Chairperson, 937-423-3763; Denise Swabb, Treasurer, 937-459-9081, or Barb Garrison, Secretary, 937-621-5917.

The Arcanum Alumni Association is also again offering their Trojan Fan Gear items for sale to start next year’s scholarship fund; samples and order forms are now available at Huston’s Restaurant, The Rose Post, and Miller’s Tavern. Anyone of these items would make a great Teacher Appreciation Gift or a Graduation Gift. Let us help you do your shopping locally as we are partnering with Biller’s Stamping and Engraving; all local orders will be delivered to your home within a couple of days of placing your order. The tumblers, mugs, and coffee cups are of the highest quality and available with a photo of the old school, the new school, or the Trojan Head. If you have any questions, please call Linda Snyder at 937-467-9805 or Vickie Rhodehamel at 937-423-3763.

If you did not receive an invitation to this year’s alumni banquet, then that means we do not have your current address. The committee has the tireless job of maintaining the database and updated addresses are accepted all the time. Please let us know when you have a change of address or if you didn’t receive this past year’s invitation; you can email us at: [email protected] or call or text 937-423-3763. Thank you so much for your assistance in this matter!

The Arcanum Wayne Trail Historical Society has recently posted a couple of changes to note; they now have a new email address for general information should direct their requests to [email protected] . Requests for research appointments should be sent to Annette Stewart at [email protected] or via phone 937-417-3746. Any other questions, please visit their website: http://awths.org/about/contacts/ . Did you know how the AWTHS got started? Can you believe it has been 19 years in the making? On Thursday, March 24, 2004, Arcanum residents William Gunder, David & JoAnne Hill, Fred & Carolyn Troutwine, Keith Furlong, and Anita Shirt first met to organize an historical society encompassing Arcanum and the surrounding area. On June 15, 2004, the AWTHS was established. The Society purchased the Arcanum Wayne Trail Grange building at 123 W. George Street on November 24, 2004, procuring a physical working and display space for the organization. A program schedule was developed for the public to attend and enjoy. Members of the first Board of Directors were Rodman Brown, Bill Gunder, Wendell Miller, and John Trigg. Officers that first year were: Keith Furlong, President; Fred Troutwine, Vice-President; Lois Eilerman, Treasurer; Pat Jones, Recording Secretary; and Barbara Deis, Corresponding Secretary.

There are just a few days left in April to get your discounted Pool Pass! The Arcanum Pool is readying the site for lots of summer fun! One of the most popular activities is the Ladies’ Water Aerobics Class held every Monday-Wednesday-Friday at 11 a.m.; this year’s class will begin on June 5th. The cost is $45.00 for the whole summer or $3 per day. Tickets are now available at the City Building. During the month of April there is a discount of $10 if you purchase your membership this month. The pool is also an excellent place to host a private party during the summer, check out their available dates by visiting the village offices and asking for more information. As always, the pool will also have swimming lessons. Hours for the pool beginning June 5th will be Noon to 7 p.m. on Monday through Friday, Saturdays 12 to 5 p.m. and Sundays 1 to 6 p.m. A single day admission for ages four and up is $5 before 4 p.m. and $3 after 4 p.m. A Single pass $65, Senior pass $45, Family pass $115. Again, this year they will have Wonderful Wednesdays – all day admission is $3.

“April is the kindest month. April gets you out of your head and out working in the garden.” ~ Marty Rubin