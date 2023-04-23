Arcanum MVCTC FFA does well at state contests

ARCANUM — Members of the Arcanum MVCTC FFA competed in the Ohio FFA Spring Judging Contest in Columbus. Members competed in General Livestock Judging and Dairy Judging.

In the General Livestock contest members evaluated Beef Cattle, Sheep, Goats and Swine. They placed classes, completed market grids and production charts. Members of the Team were Lance Brinksneader, Rhianna Denniston, Carrie Delinger, Katelynne Michael and Cheyenne Swisher. The team placed 54th in the state out of 192 teams.

The Arcanum MVCTC FFA Dairy Judging Team members were Katie Weiss, Mora Menzie, Levi Rehmert, Jayden Clapp, Emilie Fout, Charlie Weiss, Katelynne Michael, Carrie Denlinger, Suhmer Doolin and Rhianna Denniston. During that contest the members completed the live evaluation of four classes of dairy cattle, answered objective questions about the classes, completed a pedigree evaluation class and a sire selection class. The team placed 25th in the state.