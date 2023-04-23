Annual book sale and more at APL

ARCANUM — The annual book sale is fast approaching at the Arcanum Public Library. There is a very large selection this year of fiction and nonfiction for adults and children. There will also be large print books, DVDs and puzzles. The sale runs from Wednesday, May 17-24 during regular business hours. The library is open Monday-Thursday from 9 a.m.- 8 p.m., Friday 9 a.m.–5 p.m., and Saturday 9 a.m.–1 p.m.

There will be two Story Time sessions in May for children up through preschool. Thursday, May 4 and Thursday, May 11 from 10–11 a.m. This is a drop-in program and includes stories, songs and crafts.

The After School Group for kids in grades K-4 will meet on Thursday, May 4 and Thursday, May 11 from 3:45–4:30 p.m. This is a drop-in program and gives kids a chance to hang out with friends while enjoying games, food, and other activities. Patrons can check with the library to see what activities are planned for each day.

Kids in grades 5-12 are invited to come to the library on Wednesday, May 10 from 3-5 p.m. for a Legos and Pizza afternoon. There is no cost for this program, but pre-registration is needed. Patrons can drop in to sign up, or call the library at 937-692-8484 to add a name to the list.

The library is pleased to have “Touch of Glass” present two workshops for patrons. Head to the library to create an awesome glass mosaic ladybug for the spring. One session will be held on Thursday, May 4 at 6:30 p.m., and one on Tuesday, May 9 at 1 p.m. Signups are required for these sessions as space is limited, and the cost of $10 must be paid at time of registration.

The library will be hosting “Indian Creek Distillery” on Tuesday, May 16 at 6 p.m. for a fascinating look at the distillery’s history. There will be tastings available for $1 each, to be paid at the beginning of the program. Registration is required as space is limited, and patrons must be 21 to attend.

An herbal supplement and iridology program will be presented by “Herbal Reflexsions” on Thursday, May 18 at 6:30 p.m. Drop in to the program for some great insight into using herbal supplements for better health, and to gain an understanding of iridology.

The library is busy getting ready for its popular Summer Reading Program. This program is for patrons of all ages. Registration will begin on Tuesday, May 30. The program runs from Monday, June 5 through Saturday, July 29.

The library can be reached at 937-692-8484 for registration or with any questions. Patrons can also check the website for more information at www.arcanumpubliclibrary.org.