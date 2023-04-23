Joyful Jets discuss Trash Bash

ARCANUM — The Joyful Jets held a meeting on April 11 at 6:30 p.m. at Trinity Methodist Church in Arcanum with 23 people in attendance.

The club had discussion about Trash Bash as their community service project as well as the club’s plan to attend an educational tour at Glen Helen Park in June.

Club members were informed of and encouraged to attend this year’s 4H camp which is being held June 19-22.

The club’s next meeting will be on May 9, 2023 at 6:30 p.m., at Trinity Methodist Church in Arcanum.