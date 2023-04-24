Greenville DQ Grill & Chill supports Civic Theater

GREENVILLE — During the Free Cone Event on March 20th Greenville Dairy Queen Grill & Chill held a “Dip an ice cream cone for a $1” fundraiser to support The Darke County Civic Theater. DQ fans could dip their free cone in either chocolate, cherry, or churro flavor for a $1 donation. Dairy Queen was able to donate a total of $306 to the Darke County Civic Theater.
Darke County Civic Theater is a nonprofit organization located in Darke County, Ohio. The organization was established in 1995 by local founders. Their purpose lies in providing excellent entertainment to the community, while providing opportunities for interested individuals to learn about theater and production. For more information visit http://darkecountycivictheater.org/.