Rain doesn’t stop Ansonia Tiger Relays

By Drew Terhall

DailyAdvocate.com

ANSONIA — In the wet and rainy conditions, Ansonia hosted the Tiger Relays on April 21. Eleven teams competed at the track event.

In the girls division, Tri-Village took first in the 4×100 shuttle hurdle relay with a time of 1:10.92. Greenville took third with a time of 1:17.03. In the 4×100 meter relay, Ansonia took third with a time of 54.89. In the 800 meter sprint medley relay, Tri-Village took second with a time of 2:01.34. In the 4×800 meter relay, Ansonia took third with a time of 11:26.01. In the distance medley relay, Ansonia took third with a time of 15:08.78.

In the high jump, Greenville junior Addie Klosterman took 11th with a height of 4-08 feet. Greenville freshman Sara Loudy took third with a height of 4-04 feet. Arcanum sophomore June Cook took fourth with a height of 4-02 feet. In the long jump, Tri-Village freshman Adalynn Hines took first with a distance of 16-00.5 feet. Ansonia freshman Olivia Creager took second with a distance of 15-03.5 feet. Klosterman took fourth with a distance of 14-02 feet. In the discus, Greenville junior Emily Gibson took fifth with a distance of 98-01 feet.

In the boys division, Tri-Village took third in the 4×100 shuttle hurdle relay with a time of 1:16.20. Greenville took first in the 4×100 meter relay with a time of 46.48. Ansonia took first in the 4×200 meter relay with a time of 1:38.71. Greenville took second with a time of 1:39.09. In the 800 meter sprint medley relay, Ansonia took first with a time of 1:41.13. In the 4×400 meter relay, Ansonia took second with a time of 3:46.68. They also took third in the distance medley relay with a time of 12:22.83.

In the high jump, Greenville freshman David Conway took second with a height of 5-08 feet. Tri-Village sophomore Mason Weathington took third with a height of 5-08 feet and freshman Noah Finkbine took fourth with a height of 5-06 feet. In the long jump, Ansonia senior Wyatt Spencer took second with a distance of 19-00 feet. Tri-Village senior Gage Lochard took third with a distance of 18-02 feet. Arcanum freshman Charlie Weiss took fifth with a distance of 17-09 feet. In the shot put, Arcanum senior Eain Parks took first with a distance of 42-00 feet.

