Softball update from around the county

DARKE COUNTY — Here are the notable scores and stats from the softball games from April 21 – 23.

Ansonia (10-6, 6-1) lost both games in close fashion at Madison on April 22. In game one, they lost 3-1 in extra innings. Junior Abby Kramer had four hits and a RBI in the game. She also pitched 8.1 innings and struck out eight batters. The team had nine hits in the game. In game two, they lost 9-8. Kramer had three RBI in the game. Junior Bailey Schmit had two RBI. Junior Kelsey Muhlenkamp and sophomore Avalyn Locke each had a RBI. Muhlenkamp had three hits in the game. Freshman Abby Klingshirn pitched four innings and had five strikeouts. The team had five errors in the game. Ansonia will travel to Franklin Monroe on April 27 for a 5 p.m. game then host Coldwater on April 28 for a 5 p.m. game.

Arcanum (12-4, 7-0) swept a double header against Versailles (9-9, 2-2). In game one, Arcanum won 6-2. After Versailles led 2-0, Arcanum scored three runs in the fourth and three runs in the fifth to win the game. Senior Paige Burrell had two RBI in the game. Seniors Reece Blinn and Kaitlyn Toy each had a RBI in the game. Junior Hannah Kendig pitched seven innings and allowed two hits and had nine strikeouts. In game two, Arcanum won 7-3. Versailles took a 2-0 lead before Arcanum tied the game up in the second inning. The Lady Trojans then took the lead in the third and didn’t give up the lead. Senior Brooklyn Ullery had three RBI in the game. Sophomore Kenzie Byrne had a home run in the game. Junior Haley Smith had two RBI in the game. Junior Belle Harleman pitched seven innings and allowed five hits with three strikeouts. Versailles only had one error in the game. Arcanum will travel to Springfield Shawnee on April 27 for a 5:30 p.m. game. Versailles will travel to Tri-County North on April 28 for a 5 p.m. game.

Bradford (5-8, 5-2) dropped a double header at Benjamin Logan. The Lady Railroaders lost game one, 7-4. Seniors Shay Swick and Remi Harleman each had a RBI in the game. Senior Izzy Hamilton pitched seven innings and struck out four batters. In game two, they lost 16-6. The team had nine errors in the game. Harleman had three RBI in the game. Hamilton and sophomore Lexi Clark each had two hits. Junior Tegan Canan pitched four innings and had three strikeouts. The team will host Dixie on April 27 for a 5 p.m. game. They will then head to Minster for a double header starting at 6 p.m.

Franklin Monroe (5-12, 2-4) dropped a double header on April 22. They first lost to Parkway, 12-2. Sophomore Layni Ressler had a RBI in the game. Junior Jocelyn Gray had two hits in the game. In game two, they lost 14-4 to Ft. Loramie. Gray had three RBI in the game with a home run. Ressler also had a RBI in the game. Senior Madison Henninger had two hits in the game. Junior Keihl Johnson had four strikeouts in 5.2 innings of work on the mound. The team will have back to back home games on April 27 and 28. They will host Ansonia first at 5 p.m. and then host Houston at 5 p.m.

Tri-Village (10-6, 5-2) split a double header at the Newton Cancer Classic on April 22. In their first game, they defeated Riverside, 7-6, in extra innings. The Lady Patriots scored the game winning run in the eighth inning. Junior Kiersten Wilcox had two RBI in the game and had a home run. Freshman Camryn Osborne had a RBI as well. Freshman Elizabeth Poling pitched all eight innings and had six strikeouts. In the second game, they lost to Covington 16-2. The team had five hits in the game.

