Tri-Village loses at Newton for first WOAC loss; baseball update

By Drew Terhall

DARKE COUNTY — Here are the notable games, scores and stats from the baseball games on April 21 – 23.

April 22: Tri-Village 0 (9-3, 6-1) at Newton 2 (11-3, 5-1)

It was a tough fought game in Pleasant Hill, but the Patriots lose their first conference game of the season on the road.

Head coach Josh Davies said the team played a solid game, they just couldn’t get the bats going when they needed to.

“We got in scoring position, played a really solid game. They’re a really ball club. Their pitcher pitched a nice, strong game. Both teams, good defense and it was just a good, quality game,” Davies said.

In the first three innings, the Patriots were able to get runners on base and in scoring position. They put pressure on Newton, but Newton responded and kept Tri-Village off the scoreboard with solid defense.

Tri-Village also kept making plays to keep Newton off the scoreboard. Davies said the outfield played a strong defensive game.

To end the first inning, senior Justin Finkbine made a diving catch to get one out and gunned out the runner at second for the double play. Senior CJ Osborne and sophomore Lane Bierly patrolled center and left field and didn’t allow much past them.

The fourth inning was the difference in this game. Newton freshman Austin Tippie drove in a run on a sacrifice flyout after the bases were loaded. Then junior Brady Downing got one to fall for a RBI to make it a 2-0 game.

The Patriots didn’t give up. In the sixth inning, senior Jace Lipps moved from pitcher to center field. Osborne was moved to short stop. To end the inning, Lipps fielded the ball on the hop and relayed it to Osborne. Osborne fired it to catcher sophomore Kaeden Lipps to get the Newton runner out at home plate.

Even with that momentum heading into the seventh inning, they couldn’t get going at the plate. Osborne and Lipps both had two hits in the game. Lipps had three strikeouts in five innings of work.

Davies said the team shouldn’t be down over their performance. They played a really good game, the ball just didn’t fall their way.

“I told the guys, don’t hang your head. This was a good ball club. Some days, the ball drops and sometimes it doesn’t,” Davies said.

The team will play a double header at the Dylan Williams Invite on April 29 at Union City.

Around Darke County:

Ansonia (6-8, 4-3) lost at Parkway, 2-1. Juniors Landyn Bowman and Jakob Creager combined to allow five hits and had three strikeouts on the mound. Junior Treavor Hemmerich had a RBI in the game. The team will travel to Franklin Monroe on April 27 for a 5 p.m. game.

Bradford (11-5, 4-3) defeated Milton Union, 4-1, at Day Air Park on April 22. Senior Landon Monnin had two RBI and pitched four innings and had five strikeouts. Senior Brendan Baker and junior Landon Wills each had a RBI as well. Junior Tucker Miller pitched three innings and struck out four. The team will host three straight home games from April 27 – 29. They will host Dixie and then St. Henry at 5 p.m. each day. They end with Fairlawn at noon.

Franklin Monroe (7-6, 2-5) defeated Yellow Springs 11-1 at Nischwitz Stadium at Wright State University on April 22. The Jets had nine hits and didn’t strikeout at the plate. Sophomore Chase Stebbins had three RBI in the game. Sophomore Josh Armstrong pitched five innings and allowed two hits and had six strikeouts. The team will have three straight home games from April 27 – 29. They first host Ansonia and then Houston, each with a 5 p.m. first pitch. They will then host Newton at 1 p.m.

Versailles (9-8, 4-1) dropped a double header at Northmont on April 22. In the first game, they lost 13-3. Senior Titus Gehret had two RBI and senior Jared Lyons had a RBI. Gehret also pitched 3.1 innings and had three strikeouts. In game two, they lost 7-6 in 10 innings. The Tigers had a 5-0 lead after three innings before Northmont tied it up in the sixth. Both teams scored in the eighth as well. Senior Joe Ruhenkamp had three hits and a RBI in the game. The team will host New Knoxville on April 27 for a 5 p.m. game.

