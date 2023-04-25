Ohio could see abortion ballot initiative

By Kathy Monnin

OSGOOD — The Darke County Right to Life invited Peter Range, Chief Executive Officer of the Ohio Right to Life to address the public on an abortion initiative that Ohio will likely see on the ballot in 2023.

A ballot initiative which was submitted by the abortion lobby to enshrine abortion into Ohio’s constitution. If passed this initiative would remove all current pro-life laws enacted, make Ohio a haven for “no limits” abortion and other procedures (due to the broad language of this proposed amendment).

The same battle was unsuccessfully fought in Michigan last year. As a result, Ohio Right to Life and other Pro-Life organizations understand what they are up against; from the carefully crafted wording of the proposal, in cooperation with organizations that claim to be “the nation’s guardian of liberty and defender of individual rights,” along with well-known California and New York billionaires funding the passage of this initiative. Efforts to educate Michigan voters on the true threats of this proposal were defeated.

Legislation today is becoming weaponized as the authoritarians know how to word bills to obtain the desired outcome. Today’s voters must be informed, as well as cautious and guarded. Often today’s proposals are written to include much more than that which appears on the surface. What may seem to be a straightforward proposal can actually be pandora’s box. Knowing who is behind the proposal, who is funding the proposal and who is against the proposal and their reasoning or underlying intent is usually a good way to begin the process of uncovering any hidden truths.

The ACLU, and Ohio Physicians for Reproductive Rights, which is two percent off all Physicians are in supporting this proposed amendment, while Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, Protect Women Ohio and Right to Life organizations are opposed. Combining efforts to save the lives of 30,000 Ohio babies whose lives might otherwise be lost each year.

The Michigan Proposal 3, the Right to Reproductive Freedom Initiative, was on the ballot in Michigan as an initiated constitutional amendment on Nov. 8, 2022, and approved with a yes vote. The amendment read as such on the ballot.

A proposal to amend the state constitution to establish new individual right to reproductive freedom, including right to make all decisions about pregnancy and abortion; allow state to regulate abortion in some cases; and forbid prosecution of individuals exercising established right This proposed constitutional amendment would:

• Establish new individual right to reproductive freedom, including right to make and carry out all decisions about pregnancy, such as prenatal care, childbirth, postpartum care, contraception, sterilization, abortion, miscarriage management, and infertility;

• Allow state to regulate abortion after fetal viability, but not prohibit if medically needed to protect a patient’s life or physical or mental health;

• Forbid state discrimination in enforcement of this right; prohibit prosecution of an individual, or a person helping a pregnant individual, for exercising rights established by this amendment;

• Invalidate state laws conflicting with this amendment.

Should this proposal be adopted?

Similar wording is anticipated for the Ohio ballot initiative. Once the initiative is approved voter signatures must be obtained. Individuals have the freedom to vote their conscience, and no one should be made to feel uninformed, intimidated or bullied. Be informed. Know what you are signing before putting your signature on the dotted line.

Reproductive freedom and reproductive rights are today’s buzz words which may seem reasonable. However, these phrases are used to include contraception, sterilization, abortion (including painful late term abortion with no follow up protection), and sexual reassignment all without regard to an individual’s age and without parental consent. Furthermore, any nonphysician that helps a minor with any “reproductive rights” including surgeries or gender affirming hormone therapy may well be protected.

The proposal states that the provisions described above would be self-executing. In other words, no legislation would be needed to implement any other action to become effective. Also, the language stipulates the right to reproductive freedom cannot be “denied, burdened, nor infringed upon unless justified by compelling state interest achieved by the least restrictive means.”

For more information read the article “Ohio’s Disastrous Abortion Ballot Proposal by Carrie Campbell Severino and Frank J. Scaturro, available online. Another online source is ProtectwomenOhio.com. Anyone who wishes more information may contact a member of the Darke County Right to Life.