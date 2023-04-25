Arcanum MVCTC FFA holds annual banquet

ARCANUM — The Arcanum MVCTC FFA held its annual banquet on Sunday, April 2. The banquet celebrated the accomplishments that the FFA members accumulated over the past year.

To begin the ceremony Seth Fearon, Sentinel, introduced and thanked all of the guests of the Arcanum MVCTC FFA. Included in the list of guests were teachers, staff members, board members, and administration from Arcanum and MVCTC. Members were recognized for their participation in various chapter activities and new levels of degree membership attained.

The officer team presented the CDE plaques and pins for the 2022-2023 school year. The first CDE of the school years was Rural Soil Judging with the team consisting of Ayden Hess, Lance Brinksneader, Jacob Flayler, Seth Fearon, Noah Warren, Carson Short. The Agricultural Technology and Mechanical Systems Team members were Nick Sharritts, Alex Wooten, Carson Tegtmeyer, Ayden Hess, Bryson Sharp, Landon Miller, Truman Knaus, Katelynne Michael, Lance Brinksneader, Dillan Collins, William Wenning, Jacob Flayler, Eli Stephens, Seth Fearon, Ethan Hartman, Carrie Denlinger. Sharritts, Wooten, Tegtmeyer and Hess qualified for the Ohio FFA State Finals and placed ninth in the state.

Members also tried their hand working with small animals in the Animal Management Contest. Team members were Kamryn Beisner, Mora Menzie, Ayden Hess, Katelynne Michael, Brooke Anderson, Suhmer Doolin, Liela Fugate, Alexis Swiger, Cameron LeVeck, Marli Morris and Mackenzie Byrne. The Food Science Contest allowed members to complete product development, taste testing and food safety. Members taking the Food Science online test were Sara Netzley, Elleigh Baker, Carrie Denlinger, Eden Frazee, Charlie Weiss, Mackenzie Byrne, Sophia Drew, Mahayla Locke, Matthew McCans, Mora Menzie, Marli Morris, and Marcus Rayburn.

The officer team highlighted the CDE’s that are life skills for everyone. The Job Interview Contest requires members to complete a resume and then complete an in person mock interview. The Job Interview participants were Zoe Monnin, Emilie Fout, and Kamryn Beisner. The public speakers for Arcanum were Sara Netzley in Creed Speaking, Caleb Hartman in Extemporaneous Speaking, Katelynne Michael in Beginning Prepared and Zoe Monnin and Emilie Fout in Advanced Prepared.

The Ag Biotechnology Contest was new for Arcanum MVCTC FFA this year. The team qualified for the state finals held in Greene County. Members were Caleb Hartman, Ethan Hartman, Bryson Sharp, Carrie Denlinger, Jacob Flayler, Katelynne Michael, Ayden Hess, and Carson Tegtmeyer.

The 2023 Grain Merchandising Team members were Katelynne Michael, Seth Fearon, Jacob Flayler, Brooke Anderson, Carrie Denlinger, Ethan Hartman, Caleb Hartman, Carson Tegtmeyer, Emilie Fout, Ayden Hess and Lance Brinksneader. The Grain Merchandising Team qualified for the state finals. Michael, Anderson, Denlinger and Hartman traveled to Wilmington College to test their grain marketing skills and placed fourth in Ohio. The Farm Business Management Team also excelled at the state level finishing fourth in the Ohio FFA. Team members were Caleb Hartman, Katelynne Michael, Carson Tegtmeyer, Seth Fearon, Aaron Fourman, Katie Sharp, Brooke Anderson, Katie Weiss, Carrie Denlinger, Emilie Fout, Zoe Monnin, Jacob Flayler, Mora Menzie, Ayden Hess, Cheyenne Swisher, Kylee Freeman, Cody Werling, and Shyanna Cunningham.

Even though the Spring Judging Contests didn’t feel like Spring weather, members were excited to evaluate livestock animals. Members of the General Livestock Team were Carrie Denlinger, Ayden Hess, Katelynne Michael, Mora Menzie, Rhianna Denniston, Brooke Anderson, Luke Brinksneader, and Madelyn Fearon. The Dairy Judging Team Members were Levi Rehmert, Katie Weiss, Katelynne Michael, Carrie Denlinger, and Jayden Clapp.

The second half of the school year offered multiple members the opportunity to compete in agriculture mechanics contests. The first was the Ag Power and Industrial Diagnostics contest with team members Alex Wooten and Eli Stephens troubleshooting farm equipment. The Ag Mechanics Skills contests test members on various activities including welding, soldering and tool id. Team members were Caleb Hartman, Carson Tegtmeyer and Alex Wooten. The Ag Mechanics team qualified for the state finals and placed 6th in the state. Finally the Outdoor Power Contest involved everything small engine related. Members competing were RJ Brothers, Nick Sharritts and Alex Wooten.

The Chapter recognized members for earning membership degrees within the organization. After the Greenhand and Chapter Degree recipients were recognized the officer team handed out plaques to this year’s 2 State FFA Degree Recipients: Ayden Hess and Zoe Monnin. The chapter also has a graduate on track to earn the American FFA Degree this coming Fall, Luke Brinksneader.

Special Awards were also given to members that excelled throughout the past year. Top fruit sales persons awards were presented to Kylee and Brayden Freeman – third, Suhmer and Audrey Doolin – second, Robby and Rhianna Denniston tied for first. Top strawberry sales persons were presented to Andrew and Lukas Byrd – third, Travis Landis – second, and Emilie Fout – first.

Brian Pohlman addressed the crowd and gave an appreciation to the Arcanum – Butler Local School and Miami Valley CTC Administration and Boards of Education. The chapter advisor then presented the top awards for the evening. Proficiency award recognizes a student’s progress and growth in a Supervised Agricultural Experience (SAE). Members are able to complete an application and apply in various areas. Luke Brinksneader applied in Natural Resource Management for his work at Cy Swieterman Inc. Landon Haney applied in Landscape Management and is top four in the state and will learn his final placing at the Ohio FFA State Convention. Brinksneader is also a finalist for the Ohio FFA Star in Agribusiness.

FFA Members are tasked with taking on various roles within the organization and leading in numerous events and activities. Members recognized with the Leadership Award were Jacob Flayler, Mora Menzie, Ethan Hartman, Brooke Anderson and Alex Wooten. The top members in each grade were presented with the Outstanding Member Awards. Pohlman talked about each member’s involvement and then presented him or her with a plaque commemorating his or her hard work. They were: Freshman-Lance Brinksneader, Sophomore-Katelynne Michael and Carrie Denlinger, Junior-Emilie Fout, and Senior-Carson Tegtmeyer. Star Awards recognize member’s accomplishments. The Star Greenhand award winners were Cheyenne Swisher, Karyn Beisner and Sara Netzley. The Star Chapter Farmer award, is given to the member that excelled in a SAE that is related directly to the farm, this year’s recipient was Seth Fearon. The Star Chapter Ag Placement award is given to the member that works in a placement Ag area, this year’s recipient was Ayden Hess. The Ag Accomplishment Award is awarded to the member that has excelled in Ag and FFA. This year’s winner was Caleb Hartman.

Senior chapter officers were recognized for their year of service. The officers were Reporter – Katie Weiss, and President – Caleb Hartman.

During the banquet the chapter was honored to have the Overholser Family present the Ben Overholser Memorial Scholarship to two graduating seniors – Caleb Hartman and Carson Tegtmeyer.

The final award of the night was the Honorary Chapter Degrees. This honor is bestowed on members of the school or community for their contributions to the success of the chapter. This year’s Honorary Chapter Degree was presented to Chef Doug Surber.

The ceremony was concluded with the Inductions of the 2023-2024 Arcanum MVCTC Officer Team. President Emilie Fout, Vice-President Seth Fearon, Secretary Katelynne Michael, Treasurer Brooke Anderson, Reporter Mora Menzie, Sentinel Ethan Hartman, Student Advisor Carrie Denlinger, Chaplin Jacob Flayler, and Historian Ayden Hess. The Arcanum MVCTC FFA thanks everyone for their support of the chapter.