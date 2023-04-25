Upper Miami Valley Science Day a success

PIQUA — Over 100 students in grades five through 12 from Miami, Darke, Shelby, and Champaign counties competed in the Ohio Academy of Science Upper Miami Valley District Science Day, held at Edison State Community College.

Students exhibited projects in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics, which they worked on from September through February of this year. The Science Day program has been in Ohio since 1949. Students who complete and present a science or engineering project at a local science fair in their school or a county event may qualify to compete at the District level.

This was the eighth year for the event at Edison State. Organizers included area educators, STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) professionals, and business representatives. About $7,500 was distributed in awards, provided by area sponsors, including many businesses and individuals interested in supporting STEM education. The students were accompanied by many parents, teachers, and guests in a tremendous show of support for the students’ efforts.

All Upper Miami Valley students who received a superior rating at their respective local or county Science Day are eligible to compete at the District Science Day. Students who received superior ratings and participated at District included:

Ansonia High School: Marissa Shook

Arcanum Butler High School: Allison Brumbaugh, Arianne Garrison, Lauren Gower, Caleb Hartman, Elanie Hollinger, Mariah Kreusch, Jacob Rice, Karis Wright

DeColores Montessori: Kierstin Drew, Joe Dusek, Sierra Matamoros, Nevan Miley, Haley Miller, Teddy Miller, Micah Perry

All of the projects receiving superior ratings at the Upper Miami Valley District Science Day proceeded to the State Science Day held at The Ohio State University where students could compete for nearly $400,000 in scholarships and awards.

The Upper Miami Valley District Council thanks the 40-plus judges and event volunteers for their time and efforts, which contributed to the success of the event. The event was made possible by the following sponsors:

Emerson, BASF, Tipp City Rotary Club, Cargill, Inc., The College of Wooster, Edison State, Ohio Tuition Trust Authority, Premier Health – UVMC, Troy Fish & Game Club, Wayne HealthCare, New Carlisle Federal Savings Bank, the Cherry Family, Ohio Soybean Council, Tippecanoe Masonic Lodge 174, Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE), and Southwest Ohio Water Environmental Association.

For more information about Upper Miami Valley Science Days, email Dr. Martin English at [email protected] or visit www.ohioumvsd.com.