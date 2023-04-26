Baseball and softball update from April 25

DARKE COUNTY — Here are the notable games, scores and stats from the baseball and softball games from April 25.

Softball:

Ansonia (12-6, 7-1) won 10-3 at National Trail. Freshman Ava Thatcher had two RBI in the game. Senior Kinsey Hartzell and junior Bailey Schmit each had two hits and a RBI. Juniors Maddie Buckingham and Brenna Schmit and freshman Kylie Caldwell each had a RBI as well. Junior Abby Kramer pitched seven innings and had nine strikeouts.

Arcanum (14-4, 9-0) defeated Franklin Monroe (5-13, 2-5) 8-2 at home. The Lady Jets scored a run in the first inning, but the Lady Trojans came back in the second and put up four runs. Seniors Reece Blinn, Paige Burrell and Kaitlyn Toy each had two hits and a RBI. Senior Brooklyn Ullery and junior Emilie Fout each had a RBI. Senior Mollie Ericksen had two hits. Junior Hannah Kendig pitched seven innings and had seven strikeouts. For Franklin Monroe, sophomore Lila Davis had a RBI. Junior Keihl Johnson had four strikeouts in six innings of work on the mound.

Bradford (6-9, 6-2) defeated Tri-Village (10-8, 5-3) 10-2. Junior Alani Canan had four hits and two RBI in the game. Sophomore Lexi Clark had three RBI in the game. Senior Shay Swick had three hits and a RBI in the game. Senior Izzy Hamilton had four hits in the game. Hamilton also pitched seven innings and had four strikeouts. For Tri-Village, freshman Hailey Burk had a RBI and a home run. Freshman Elizabeth Poling pitched seven innings and had a strikeout.

Greenville (12-4, 9-1) won 16-6 against Piqua. The Lady Wave broke open the game with a nine-run third inning. Junior Addie Burke had four RBI in the game. Senior Alaina Baughn, sophomore Zoey Burns and freshman Kendall Cromwell each had three RBI. Sophomore Kylar Arnett had two RBI and junior Ella McLear had a RBI. Senior Kylie Hamm had two strikeouts in 4.1 innings of work.

Mississinawa Valley (1-13, 0-8) lost 18-3 to Tri-County North. Freshman Makenna Hoggatt and junior Kenzea Townsend each had a RBI. Freshman Cora Hoggatt had a strikeout in four innings of work on the mound.

Versailles (10-10, 3-2) defeated Coldwater, 6-2. Down 2-0 entering the fourth, the Lady Tigers scored three runs in the inning and then scored three more in the fifth. The team had six hits in the game. The pitching staff had four strikeouts.

Baseball:

Ansonia (6-10, 4-4) fell to National Trail, 10-0. Juniors Landyn Bowman and Maverick Sanders along with sophomore Asher Shives each had a hit. Bowman had three strikeouts in 3.1 innings of work.

Arcanum (12-3, 8-1) continues to hold one of the top spots in the WOAC with a win over Franklin Monroe (7-8, 2-6), 13-3. Freshman Ethan Kearney had three RBI in the game. Senior Carson Tegtmeyer had two RBI in the game. Four other Trojans drove in a run as well. Freshman Regan Christ pitched six innings and had six strikeouts. For Franklin Monroe, senior Cade Peters and sophomores Josh Armstrong and Brady Wackler each had a RBI. Sophomore Hudson Fasnact had two strikeouts in an inning pitched and freshman Brandt Filbrun had a strikeout in 1.1 innings of work.

Bradford (13-5, 5-3) completed the comeback agaisnt Tri-Village (9-5, 6-3), 8-3. The Railroaders scored six runs in the seventh inning, all with two outs. Senior Brendan Baker had three RBI in the game. Senior Landon Monnin had two RBI. Juniors Hudson Hill, Garrett Trevino and Landon Wills each had a RBI. Wills pitched all seven innings and had 14 strikeouts. For Tri-Village, sophomore Cameron Kimmel had two RBI and junior Carter Finkbine had a RBI. Senior Jace Lipps pitched 6.2 innings and had six strikeouts.

Greenville (5-8, 5-6) lost 8-0 to Piqua. Senior Brock Short had two hits in the game. Short also had six strikeouts in five innings of work on the mound. Sophomore Braeden Wills had a strikeout in two innings of work.

Mississinawa Valley (0-10, 0-7) lost 11-9 to Tri-County North. The team had 16 hits in the game. The pitching staff had 12 strikeouts in the game.

Versailles (10-9, 4-2) lost to Coldwater, 6-3. Junior Joel Gehret had a RBI in the game. Senior Joe Ruhenkamp had three hits in the game. Junior AJ Griesdorn pitched six innings and had two strikeouts.