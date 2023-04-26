Versailles hosts Stillwater Valley track Invitational

By Drew Terhall

DailyAdvocate.com

VERSAILLES — Versailles High School hosted the Stillwater Valley Invitational on April 25. Nine schools competed at the invitaional.

In the girls division, Versailles took first place as a team. Tri-Village took second with Ansonia taking third. Greenville took fourth with Franklin Monroe taking sixth and Arcanum taking seventh. Bradford finished 11th.

In the boys division, Versailles took first place. Ansonia took second with Greenville taking third. Arcanum finished fourth. Tri-Village took seventh with Bradford taking eighth and Franklin Monroe taking ninth.

For the girls division, Versailles took second in the 4×800 meter relay with a time of 10:52.70. Ansonia took third with a time of 11:10.22. Versailles took first in the 4×200 meter relay with a time of 1:52.28. Tri-Village took second with a time of 2:00.08 and Franklin Monroe took third with a time of 2:03.04. In the 4×100 meter relay, Versailles took first with a time of 52.47. Tri-Village took second with a time of 53.19 and Ansonia took third with a time of 53.29. In the 4×103 meter relay, Versailles B took first with a time of 60.78. In the 4×400 meter relay, Versailles took first with a time of 4:17.83 and Tri-Village took third with a time of 4:41.35.

In the 100 meter hurdles, Tri-Village freshman Heidi Bell took first with a time of 17.13. Greenville senior Hanna York took second with a time of 17.21. Versailles junior Cassie Bomholt took third with a time of 17.26. Greenville freshman Grace Sommer took fourth with a time of 18.35. Ansonia sophomore Gabby Leeper took fifth with a time of 18.72. In the 300 meter hurdles, Tri-Village senior Halle Bell took first with a time of 48.00. Versailles sophomores Miriam Gehret and Josephine Pothast took second and third with times of 48.25 and 48.85. Tri-Village senior Torie Richardds took fourth with a time of 51.17. Ansonia freshman Rose Barga took fifth with a time of 52.10.

In the 100 meter dash, Versailles junior Lydia Bruns took first with a time of 13.54. Tri-Village freshman Adalynn Hines took second with a time of 13.67. Franklin Monroe sophomore Presley Cox and freshman Caydance Nichols took third and fourth with times of 13.86 and 14.01. Bradford sophomore Avery Helman took fifth with a time of 14.02. In the 1600 meter run, Versailles junior Meredith Barga took first with a time of 5:34.64. Versailles sophomore Keira Rahm took second with a time of 5:54.61. Richards took fourth with a time of 5:59.81. In the 400 meter dash, Versailles freshman Katey Litten and junior Brooke Briscoe took second and third with times of 63.97 and 65.12. Ansonia Barga took fourth with a time of 65.87. Versailles freshman Jayna Luthman took fifth with a time of 66.96. In the 800 meter run, Versailles Barga took first with a time of 2:30.57. Rahm took third with a time of 2:40.36. Ansonia junior Peyton Billenstein took fourth with a time of 2:42.81. Versailles freshman Chloe Steinbrunner took fifth with a time of 2:43.29. In the 200 meter dash, Versailles senior Lexi Magoto took first with a time of 27.27. Bell took second with a time of 27.98. Helman took fourth with a time of 28.56 and Cox took fifth with a time of 28.60. In the 3200 meter run, Greenville senior Tessa Fine took first with a time of 12:12.63. Arcanum senior Brooklyn Miras took second with a time of 12:22.82. Ansonia freshman Lydia Hahn took third with a time of 12:54.03. Versailles sophomore Erin Frederick and freshman Andrea Graves took fourth and fifth with times of 13:26.65 and 13:48.69.

In the discus throw, Greenville junior Emily Gibson took first with a distance of 105-00 feet. Tri-Village senior Loryn Metzcar took second with a distance of 103-08 feet. Versailles sophomore Margret Mcglinch and junior Tori Tyo took third and fifth with distances of 101-06 and 100-05 feet. Greenville sophomore Brookelyn Schmidt took fifth with a distance of 98-05 feet. In the high jump, Greenville junior Addie Klosterman took first with a height of 5-00 feet. Greenville freshman Sara Loudy took second with a height of 4-10 feet. Ansonia freshman Olivia Schmitmeyer and Barga took third and fourth with heights of 4-08 and 4-06 feet. Briscoe took fifth with a height of 4-06 feet. In the long jump, Hines took second with a distance of 15-03.50 feet. Ansonia freshman Olivia Creager took third with a distance of 14-11.50 feet. Versailles sophomore Madison Ware and senior Hailey Porter took fourth and fifth with distances of 14-07 and 14-05.50 feet. In the shot put, Metzcar took first with a distance of 34-05.25 feet. Tyo took second with a distance of 33-09.50 feet. Arcanum freshman Faith Wooten took third with a distance of 32-06 feet. In pole vault, Ansonia junior Colleen Steinmetz took first with a height of 11-00 feet. Versailles junior Heidi Stammen took second with a height of 10-06 feet. Ansonia junior Alexa Drees took second as well with the same height. Greenville senior Samantha Suter took fourth with a height of 10-06 feet and Versailles senior Brynn Briscoe took fifth with a height of 9-06 feet.

For the boys, Versailles took first in the 4×800 meter relay with a time of 8:56.12. Arcanum took second with a time of 9:01.42 and Greenville finished third with 9:13.32. In the 4×200, Versailles also took first with a time of 1:33.90 and Greenville took second with 1:37.69. Greenville took first in the 4×100 meter relay with a time of 45.55 and Versailles took third with 47.75. In the 4×103 meter relay, Versailles took first with a time of 51.33. Greenville took second with 53.67 and Arcanum B with 53.98. Versailles also took first in the 4×400 meter relay with a time of 3:38.32. Ansonia took second with a time of 3:46.11.

In the 110 meter hurdles, Versailles senior Colton Reese took first with a time of 15.41. Bradford junior Owen Beachler took second with a time of 17.62. Versailles freshman Gideon Beasley took third with 18.03 and Ansonia junior Landon Perry took fifth with 19.01. In the 300 meter hurdles, Reese took first with a time of 42.40. Arcanum junior Brady Lock took second with a time of 44.30. Beachler took third with 45.32 and Perry took fourth with 46.79. Tri-Village junior Tanner Printz took fifth with a time of 46.82.

In the 100 meter dash, Versailles sophomore Tyler Barga took second with a time of 12.06. Bradford sophomore Zage Harleman took third with 12.07. Greenville junior Evan Manix took fourth with 12.09 and Franklin Monroe senior Blake Addis took fifth with 12.18. In the 1600 meter run, Ansonia junior Matthew Lee took second with a time of 4:45.27. Versailles freshman Tony Moorman took third with 4:51.19 and Arcanum senior Jacob Rice took fifth with 4:58.97. In the 400 meter dash, Ansonia sophomore Brayden Bromagem took first with a time of 53.08. Versailles sophomore Tyler Barga and freshman Conner Gibson took second and third with 53.20 and 55.20. Bradford junior Peyton Melgaard took fourth with 55.48 and Arcanum freshman Micah Arbogast took fifth with 55.78. In the 800 meter run, Lee took second with a time of 2:06.60. Moorman took fourth with 2:11.88 and Rice took fifth with 2:12.74. In the 200 meter dash, Gibson took first with a time of 23.95 and Bromagem took third with 24.50. Greenville senior Noah Ellis took fourth with 24.57 and Versailles senior Keegan Gibson took fifth with 24.75. In the 3200 meter run. Versailles senior Grant Beasley took first with a time of 10:45.15. Ansonia senior Ian Brown took second with 10:54.41. Versailles freshman Andrew Meyer and sophomore Landry Knore took third and fourth with 10:55.61 and 10:59.07. Arcanum senior Ashton Paul took fifth with 11:09.86.

In the discus throw, Versailles sophomore Leland Bolin took first with a distance of 138-08 feet. Arcanum senior Eain Parks took second with a distance of 129-03 feet. Ansonia juniors Garrett Stammen and Jordan Troutwine took third and fourth with 124-03 and 122-03 feet. Greenville freshman Landon Noble took fifth with 120-08 feet.

In high jump, Ansonia junior Ethan Reichert took first with a height of 5-10 feet. Greenville freshman David Conway took second with 5-10 feet. In the long jump, Printz took first with a distance of 19-04 feet. Arcanum freshman Charlie Weiss took third with 18-08.50 feet. Versailles junior Ethan Weber took fourth with 14-11.50 feet. Conway took fifth with 17-11 feet. In shot put, Parks took first with 50-08.25 feet. Stammen took third with 39-03 feet. Arcanum senior John Trittschuh took fourth with 39-00.75 feet. Troutwine took fifth with 38-11.25 feet. In pole vault, Franklin Monroe sophomore Nate Good took first with a height of 12-06 feet. Tri-Village senior Gage Lochard took second with 12-00 feet. Greenville senior Joel Hayes took third with 12-00 feet and Arcanum senior Max Zawaski took fifth with 10-06 feet.

Contact Daily Advocate sports editor Drew Terhall at [email protected]