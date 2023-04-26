By Meladi Brewer

GREENVILLE – Commissioners talk Gettysburg. Commissioners Matt Aultman, Marshall Combs, and Larry Holmes were present.

The commissioners fixed the date for when sealed bids were due regarding the Washington St. Improvements for the Village of New Madison. Sealed bids will be due by 1 p.m. on Tuesday May 16, and they will be read at 1:30 p.m. Bids will be received at the offices of the Board of Darke County Commissioners located at 520 South Broadway Street, Greenville.

In a matter of revenue and appropriations, the commissioners approved a total of $1,715,000 for both. This will be used for a new grant: 2022 Gettysburg Critical Infrastructure Grant. Commissioner Aultman said this is for their water tower.

“When we go the Critical Infrastructure Grant awarded to us is for half a million dollars. The project total is $1.2 million, and the village is responsible for the difference which is what you see here,” Aultman said.

He advised the village will raise the $1,715,000 through local funds, and they are applying for other grant dollars to come up with the cost.

Jessica Addis was appointed to be the Eligibility Referral Specialist 2 of Darke County Job & Family Services effective May 8.

An expense request totaling $5,300 was approved for the mandatory attendance of Carol Ginn, Shana Howard, Geoffrey Surber, and Kim Hunt to attend the 2023 CAAO Summer Conference. The conference will be held in June in Cuyahoga Falls.

A lease agreement modification was approved between the Darke County Commissioners and DC Title Department. The annual rent amount was determined to remain the same as the period ending June 30, so for July 1, 2023 through June 30,2025, the total annual rent amount will be $21,358.20 to be billed quarterly in Feb., May, August, and November in the amount of $5,339.55.

The Darke County Commissioners and the Village of Gettysburg, and Durst Bros. Excavating all agreed on a Standard Form of Agreement. The contractor shall be paid for the completion of the work in funds totaling $42,275 to be distributed as follows: the Darke County Commissioners Development Block Grant (CDBG) not to exceed $40,000, and the Village of Gettysburg’s – local funds $2,275.

A total of $41,982.91 was advanced back into the general fund. These funds were received from the 2022 Airport Rotating Beacon Grant.

The Darke County Board of Commissioners meets every Tuesday and Thursday at 1:30 p.m. at their office located at 520 S. Broadway Street in Greenville. To contact the office, call 937-547-7370.

