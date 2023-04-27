Ansonia leads from the start in win over Franklin Monroe; baseball update

By Drew Terhall

DailyAdvocate.com

DARKE COUNTY — Here are the notable baseball games, scores and stats from April 27.

Ansonia 12 (7-10, 5-4) at Franklin Monroe 4 (7-9, 2-7)

The Tigers ended a four game losing streak and got a conference win at Franklin Monroe. Ansonia scored four runs in the first inning and never gave up the lead.

Junior Keegen Weiss scored the first run of the game. Junior Treavor Hemmerich then added on a run. Senior Gabe Zumbrun and junior Landyn Bowman each had a sacrifice hit to drive in a run.

Franklin Monroe then started to ball better baseball after the inning. In the second inning, they scored a run to be down 4-1. Senior Cason Yount then had a two-run single to be down 4-3.

Then it took until the sixth inning for Ansonia to extend their lead as Hemmerich drove in another run.

Hemmerich had three RBI in the game and pitched 6.2 innings with five strikeouts. Ansonia assistant coach Caleb Jones said Hemmerich played up to the standard they set for him.

“He threw a terrific game. We come in with the expectation of him coming in and throwing all seven. He did his job today, very proud of him,” Jones said.

Then in the seventh inning, Ansonia scored seven runs. At least four players recorded a RBI for the Tigers in the seventh inning. Jones said they couldn’t ask much more from their team today as they jumped out to an early lead and got the bats going again later in the game.

Sophomore Josh Armstrong did drive in a run in the seventh, but the Jets couldn’t get any momentum going in the seventh.

Franklin Monroe head coach Tyler Zimmerman said it was frustrating to be in a close game, but then having the wheels fall off late. The team just hasn’t been playing at their best as of late.

“We’re just not playing good baseball right now. It’s a few games in a row where we’re making a lot of mental mistakes defensively. Tonight, especially, our situational awareness was bad,” Zimmerman said.

Zimmerman also said he knows his team can play better as they have competed with some good team this season. It’s just a late season slump he hopes his team can get out of before the playoffs come around.

Franklin Monroe will travel to National Trail on May 2 at 5 p.m. Ansonia will host Tri-County North on May 2 for a 5 p.m. start. They will then travel to St. Henry on May 3 for a 5 p.m. start.

Around Darke County:

Arcanum (12-4, 8-1) lost at Franklin, 3-2, in extra innings. Freshman Ethan Kearney had two RBI in the game. Senior Jaxson Christ had two hits in the game. Senior Aiden Psczulkoski had four strikeouts in 3.2 innings pitched. Four pitchers combined for nine walks in the game.

Bradford (14-5, 6-3) took the win against Dixie, 3-1. The Railroaders scored two runs in the first inning and didn’t give up the lead. Junior Garrett Trevino had a RBI and two hits in the game. Senior Landon Monnin pitched seven innings and allowed four hits with six strikeouts.

Versailles (11-9, 5-2) won 10-0 against New Knoxville. Junior AJ Griesdorn, sophomore Ross Francis and senior Titus Gehret each had two RBI. Four Tigers had two hits in the game. Francis pitched five innings of no-hit baseball with 11 strikeouts.

Contact Daily Advocate sports editor Drew Terhall at [email protected]