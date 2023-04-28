UF students participate in symposium

FINDLAY — Students at the University of Findlay recently participated in the annual Symposium for Scholarship and Creativity. Undergraduate and graduate students were given the opportunity to share their research, creativity, and professional learning experiences with the University and community, with many students receiving honors at the same time.

The symposium may be viewed at https://www.findlay.edu/offices/academic/ssc2023.

Local students include:

Ashlyn Bohman, of Osgood, honored as a sophomore member of the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi Chapter 310.

Andrew Bryson, of Greenville, named a Choose Ohio First Scholars – Computer Science and presented “Interactive Data Structures Learning Tool.”

Cole Condon, of Versailles, received the Tim Barhite Memorial Award for Excellence in Biology.

Jessica Meyer, of Versailles, named Adolescent/Young Adult Outstanding Teacher Education Graduate.

Nicole Sherry, of Greenville, honored as a 2022-2023 member of the Nu Beta Chapter of Delta Mu Delta International Honor Society in Business.

