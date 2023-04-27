BPW officers inducted at next meeting

GREENVILLE — The Greenville Business & Professional Women’s (BPW) Club Foundation Committee is making preparations for the Thursday, May 11th meeting. The committee consists of: chair Dorothy Poeppelman and members Kim Davis, Tonya Clark, and Susan Shields. The 2023-2024 BPW officers will be formally inducted into the club. The club will be meeting at the Do Good Restaurant and Ministry in Osgood. The dinner meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. at a cost of $15.

Elise Hays from Healthy Kids Running Series (HKRS) is the invited speaker for the evening. Healthy Kids has been in Greenville since 2013, and in the spring of 2022 the torch was passed on to Hays, a native of Greenville. She is a junior at Wright State University Lake Campus with a major in Organizational Leadership. While completing her degree, she holds the title of community coordinator for HKRS in Greenville and is responsible for the organizing, marketing and raising funds for the program. Elise’s goal is to grow the program to reach the entirety of Darke County and the Troy area to provide an encouraging athletic opportunity for all children in the community. HKRS is a national non-profit with a community based approach, that helps kids develop active and healthy lifestyles from a young age. They run ages 2-14 and encourage them to “Get Up and Go!”

The Greenville BPW Club would like to invite women interested in learning more about the Club and Healthy Kids Running Series to the meeting. Contact Vicki Cost at [email protected] by noon on Monday, May 8th to make a reservation to attend this meeting scheduled for May11. The Club has a Facebook page at Greenville BPW. To learn for about BPW, call Membership Chairman Susan Fowble at 937-423-2387 or [email protected].