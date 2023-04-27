Edison State to host leadership conference

PIQUA — The Paul G. Duke Academy for Community Leadership and the Center for Leadership Development at Edison State Community College will host the Mosaic of Community Leadership Conference on Wednesday, May 24, from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Edison State’s Piqua Campus.

The annual conference brings together executive directors, board members, staff, and volunteers to explore in-depth topics related to nonprofit management and leadership. This year’s event will focus on the theme of Transformational v. Transactional Leadership.

The event will feature a keynote address provided by John M. Carreon, Partner and CEO of Advancement Experts, a consulting firm dedicated to helping organizations build a culture of philanthropy through advancement planning, vision-based strategic planning, campaign planning, leadership development and coaching, and organizational and culture development.

Prior to joining Advancement Experts, Carreon was Partner and Chief Revenue Officer with Purpose HQ. Carreon’s primary responsibilities included strategic oversight of business development, organizational culture and leadership product design, and executive leadership coaching, as well as working directly with organizations and their executive teams to understand and align their values, vision, and purpose to drive desired culture and outcomes.

Previously, Carreon was Chief Advancement Officer for Make-A-Wish Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana. His primary responsibilities included leadership and oversight of regional development teams, marketing and communications, and the development operations team, establishing a culture of philanthropy, leadership and major gift development, marketing and communications, and development operations across the chapter platform.

For the past 20 years, Carreon has also served as a faculty member for the Indiana University Lilly Family School of Philanthropy. Carreon’s teaching focuses on leadership and major gift development, organizational culture and planning, strategic planning, advancement audit and planning methodologies, ethics of fundraising, and leadership development.

The one-day conference will also feature breakout education and work sessions led by nonprofit professionals. These sessions will focus on a series of topics dedicated to strengthening nonprofit organizations, including grant application and management, nonprofit financial considerations, recruitment and communication, diversity, financial management, friendraising and fundraising, governance and leadership, human resources, and partnerships.

The annual conference is made possible through the continued support and generosity of The Paul G. Duke Foundation.

Event registration is open now. The cost to attend the event is $59 per person. Register by visiting www.edisonstatedukeacl.org/mosaic.

About The Paul G. Duke Foundation

The Paul G. Duke Foundation, a Supporting Foundation of The Columbus Foundation, was established in 1983. Its mission is to be a catalyst to enhance the quality of life in Miami County and surrounding areas. Grantmaking efforts focus on programs benefiting children, young adults, and families. Grants are made in the areas of social services, education, health, and the arts for both general and specific project support, including seed money for innovative programs.

About The Edison State Center for Leadership Development

The Edison State Center for Leadership Development exists to foster the advancement of leadership for individuals to make a difference in their community. Outstanding communities are characterized by a quality of life supported by those who are committed to service and stewardship in public, private, and nonprofit sectors. The Center for Leadership Development uses a collaborative approach to build lasting partnerships with leaders and organizations. The ultimate goal of the Center is to be the transforming resource for leadership development to power individuals, teams, and organizations for sustained success.