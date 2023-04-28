Anthony Wayne practices bus safety, opens 2023-2024 enrollment

By Dawn Hatfield

GREENVILLE — Students and staff at Anthony Wayne and Care-A-Lot Early Childhood Center are gearing up for next school year.

Future Kindergarteners spent part of their school day on Tuesday, April 25, in hands-on school bus training. Students and their teachers practiced safety protocols on a real school bus with a real driver. The training even included a short ride around the parking lot, which all the students thoroughly enjoyed. Preschool Director Jodi Rinehart assisted with training by marking the the children’s “safety spot” from which they will watch the bus pull away before turning around to walk home.

Staff are also preparing to welcome new students as enrollment for 2023-2024 begins Monday, May 1, 2023.

Half-day preschool sessions are offered for morning/AM (8:15 to 11:15 a.m.) or afternoon/PM (12:15 to 3:15 p.m.) times. Limited openings are also available for Before Care for AM students or After Care for PM students at a cost of $5 per hour.

To enroll your child, stop by Anthony Wayne and Care-A-Lot Early Childhood Center at 4932 Children’s Home Bradford Rd. in Greenville to pick up an enrollment packet. Complete the packet and return it to the school along with copies of all necessary documents (child’s birth certificate, child’s immunization record, any legal papers [custody, guardianship, power of attorney, etc.], and proof of income for regular education/tuition-paying students) by June 2, for first choice in class placement.

The tuition fee for regular education preschool students is based upon a sliding fee scale, which is included with enrollment paperwork.

Call Anthony Wayne and Care-A-Lot Early Childhood Center at 937-548-8323 for more information.

