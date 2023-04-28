Seibel to participate in Day of Prayer event

GREENVILLE — There will be a local observance of the 72nd annual National Day of Prayer on Thursday, May 4 at noon at the First United Methodist Church located at 202 W. Fourth St. in Greenville. This year’s theme is “Pray Fervently in Righteousness and Avail Much” based on James 5:16b.

Those taking part in this service include WDTN Channel 2 Weeknight Anchorman John Seibel. Seibel was born and raised in Englewood and graduated from Northmont High School before going on to Arizona State University, a career in the military and becoming an ESPN Radio Host.

Event organizers are also delighted to have others offering prayers including Greenville Mayor Steve Willman, Darke County Treasurer Scott Zumbrink, Greenville Schools Paraprofessional Kathy Brinkman, Pregnancy Help Center Director Jeanette Shuff, Daily Advocate and Early Bird Editor Ryan Berry, Brethren Retirement Community Regional Director Curtis Enis and EUM Connections Pastor Nick Good. Music will be provided by the Simple Gifts Quartet that consists of Dale Musser, Carlton Jones, Tom Menke and Joseph Helfrich. The National Anthem will be sung by Kaitlyn Tollefson, Isacc Winner, Safet Hatic, Erin Winner and Karrah Hayslip, students from the St. Mary’s Catholic School. The Greenville American Legion Post 140 Honor Guard will also be taking part in the program.

The Greater Greenville Ministerial Association in cooperation with the Greenville Mayor’s Office is planning this special event. For more information about this local observance, you may contact Pyrmont Church of God Pastor John Monroe at 937-621-4400 or East Main Church of Christ Minister Jim Morehouse at 937-547-1557