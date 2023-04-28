UC Lions welcomes new member

UNION CITY, Ind. — The Union City Lions Club met on Tuesday, April 25 at the Union City Community Room. The evening began with a meal prepared by Diana Dubeansky.

The program was presented by Union City Lion, David Hsia. Hsia is a new member of the club and the owner of Bear’s Rootbeer in Union City. He shared with the club his background and his work in Biotechnology. Hsia’s high school chemistry teacher in Taiwan encouraged him to study Biochemistry. He attended U.C. Berkeley and became a research assistant. Much of his work was in the field of Monoclonal Antibodies. They are instrumental in the development of vaccines, and antigen tests like pregnancy tests and COVID tests. Hsia established the GE Healthcare Life Sciences Tech Center in Shanghai, China where they developed a purification process for inactivated viruses that allowed high-quality vaccines to be produced. He also helped Korean LG Life Science build a recombinant flu vaccine plant. The club is very glad to welcome David Hsia to the club and the Union City community.

Cheryl Marcum was inducted into the club and becomes the newest member of the Union City Lions Club.