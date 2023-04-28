Klamar inducted into Medical Distribution Hall of Fame

VERSAILLES — Midmark Corp., the only company transforming healthcare experiences through innovative design, within the medical, dental and animal health environments, today announced its chair of the board, Dr. Anne Eiting Klamar, has been inducted into the Medical Distribution Hall of Fame by Share Moving Media. Klamar was recognized at an awards ceremony on April 20, 2023, in Atlanta, Georgia, attended by members of her family and Midmark, and several from the medical distribution industry.

Share Moving Media, publisher of Repertoire magazine serves the healthcare distribution channel, focusing on three market segments: physician office, hospital/surgery and long-term care. Each year, the publisher inducts outstanding industry leaders who have played a vital role in the industry into its Medical Distribution Hall of Fame.

After a successful career practicing medicine, Klamar assumed the role of president and CEO of Midmark in 2000, where she built a culture of learning, growth and philanthropy. She brought the company a unique understanding and appreciation of physicians and their passion for providing care to their patients. In 2015, she stepped away from her role as president and CEO of Midmark to become chair of the board and focus on efforts to increase access to quality healthcare.

“We’re delighted that Anne was recognized for her significant achievements at Midmark and her leadership within the healthcare community,” said Midmark president and CEO Jon Wells. “Under her direction, the company strengthened our position as an essential partner for health systems and extended our global philanthropic outreach. Anne has been successful through a consistent focus on building a positive work culture and inspiring others to achieve new heights.”

Klamar received her Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Michigan and her M.D. degree from The Ohio State University. She practiced medicine in Urbana, Ohio, before moving to Versailles, Ohio, when she was named president and CEO—the fourth-generation Eiting to assume that role since the company’s founding in 1915. Under her leadership, Midmark implemented advanced manufacturing systems; expanded the company’s presence in the medical, dental and animal health markets; and increased the company’s philanthropic leadership, which Klamar continues to champion today.

“I am honored to be inducted into the Medical Distribution Hall of Fame, joining the ranks of healthcare industry peers I respect and admire,” said Klamar. “This recognition is a testament to the accomplishments Midmark has achieved in medical distribution and to our steadfast commitment to providing greater access to quality healthcare throughout the world.”

Klamar was recently named to the World Vision board of directors and serves on the Advisory Board for World Vision’s Strong Women Strong World (SWSW), a community committed to mobilizing others to unite to empower women and girls to live life in all its fullness. Midmark has been a long-time partner with World Vision, helping to bring better healthcare to communities in need around the world and in the United States through product donations and the building of caregiver kits. Since 2005, Midmark has donated more than 10,000 exam tables to World Vision.

