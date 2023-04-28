Election Day meeting

GREENVILLE — The Board of Elections Board members will meet on Tuesday, May 2, 6:30 a.m., for an Election Day meeting. The board meets in the office located at 300 Garst Avenue, Greenville.

Singles Dance is May 13

GREENVILLE — The Greenville VFW is now sponsoring the Darke County Singles Dances. The next dance is on Saturday, May 13. The doors open at 6 p.m. and the dance is from 8-11 p.m. The cover charge is $9 per person. The band will be Cotton. Food will be available and there will be a 50/50 raffle, door prizes and instant tickets. Come and enjoy a fun evening of dancing. You must be 21 years of age. For more information, contact Don Dietrich at 937-423-2664 or Lori Denniston at 937-621-1044.

GHS Open House

GREENVILLE — The annual Greenville High School Alumni Open House will be held Sunday, May 7, 1-4 p.m. Whatever you remember about GHS, there will be something to interest you. There is free admission and free refreshments. They will have over 250 foldout boards about the classes. This is open to anyone who attended GHS – faculty, friends or anyone who is interested in GHS.

Business Advisory meeting

GREENVILLE — The Business Advisory Committee of the Greenville City Schools Board of Education will meet in special session on Thursday, May 4, 11:30 a.m., in the Anna Bier Civic Center, Memorial Hall, 215 W. Fourth St., Greenville. The purpose of the meeting is to present any business that may come before the Committee.

Greenville BoE to meet

GREENVILLE — The Greenville City Schools Board of Education will meet in regular session on Thursday, May 18, 6:30 p.m., in the Anna Bier Civic Center, Memorial Hall, 215 W. Fourth St., Greenville. The purpose of the meeting is to present any business that may come before the Board. There will also be an executive session, if necessary.

OneOhio meeting planned

SIDNEY — The nine-county delegation operating as the OneOhio Region 15 Board will be meeting on Monday May 1, 10 a.m., at the Shelby County Ag Center, 810 Fair Road, Sidney. Region 15 covers Allen, Auglaize, Mercer, Shelby, Logan, Champaign, Miami, Preble and Darke counties. Each county has designated three delegates to serve on the Region 15 OneOhio Board, with individual representatives coming from local governments such as counties, townships, cities, and villages. As a statewide initiative, OneOhio was organized over 19 distinct areas of the state to implement strategies for disbursing opioid settlement funds on a regional basis. OneOhio Region 15 was organized on March 30, 2022 and has been preparing themselves to ultimately make decisions over annual opioid settlement appropriations. Settlement money began to be received in Ohio in late 2022 and will continue for an anticipated 18-year period.

GHS Class of 1965 lunch

GREENVILLE — The Greenville High School Class of 1965 lunch will be held Wednesday, May 10, 11:30 a.m., at the Moose Lodge, 1200 Sweitzer St., Greenville. 937-548-8741 (across from Clark’s Gasoline Station). Spouses, guests and/or significant others are also invited, as well as members of other, Greenville High School classes.

2023 Englewood Art Festival

ENGLEWOOD — The Englewood Festival and Arts Commission is accepting applications for artists and parade participants for the 49th annual Englewood Art Festival. This year’s festival will be held August 12 and 13 at Centennial Park, Englewood. Artists are asked to submit photos of their handmade original work for review by the Festival Committee. The parade will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday immediately following the 5K race. Applications for these events may be found at www.Englewood.oh.us/237/Englewood-Festival or by calling the Earl Heck Community Center at 937-836-5929.