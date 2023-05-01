Arcanum hosts high school track invitational

By Drew Terhall

ARCANUM — Arcanum hosted the Arcanum Athletic Booster High School Invitational on April 28. Seven different schools competed at the event.

In the girls division, Tri-Village took second and Franklin Monroe took third. Arcanum finished fourth with Bradford finishing sixth. In the boys division, Arcanum took second with Tri-Village taking third. Bradford finished fourth and Franklin Monore finished seventh.

For the girls, Arcanum took second in the 4×800 meter relay with a time of 11:39.5 and Franklin Monroe took third with 12:44.7. In the 4×200 meter relay, Tri-Village took second with 1:58.9 and Arcanum took third with 2:02.0. Tri-Village took first in the 4×100 meter relay with a time of 53.2. Franklin Monroe took third with 57.2. In the 4×400 meter relay, Tri-Village took second with a time of 4:35.0 and Franklin Monroe took third with 4:46.2.

In the 100 meter hurdles, Tri-Village Heidi Bell took first with a time of 17.4 and Sydnee DeLong took third with 18.6. In the 300 meter hurdles, Tri-Village Halle Bell took first with a time of 47.8 and Torie Richards took second with 50.0.

In the 100 meter dash, Tri-Village Adalynn Hines finished first with a time of 13.5 and Bradford Avery Helman took second with 13.6. In the 1600 meter run, Arcanum Brooklyn Miras took second with a time of 6:03.2. In the 400 meter dash, Franklin Monroe Andrea Kleismit took second with 1:08.4. In the 800 meter run, Arcanum Grace Psczulkoski took third with 2:46.1. In the 200 meter dash, Halle Bell took first with 27.7 and Helman took second with 28.2. In the 3200 meter run, Arcanum Gabrielle Brown took third with 16:59.8.

In the field events, Tri-Village Loryn Metzcar took first in discus throw with a distance of 106-02 feet. Arcanum Faith Wooten took third with 83-01 feet. In the high jump, Arcanum June Cook, Tri-Village Savanna Siegrist and Franklin Monroe Presley Cox all tied for second with a height of 4-04 feet. In the long jump, Hines took first with a distance of 16-04 feet. In shot put, Metzcar took first with a distance of 32-08.75 feet. Wooten took second with 31-05.75 feet and Bradford Brooklyn Crickmore took third with 29-07 feet. In pole vault, Arcanum Kamryn Beisner took first with a height of 8-06 feet. Arcanum Mariah Kresuch took third with 7-06 feet and Franklin Monroe Sloan Fugate took fourth with 7-00 feet.

For the boys, Arcanum took second in the 4×800 meter relay with a time of 9:11.0 and Tri-Village took third with 9:24.0. Tri-Village took second in the 4×200 meter relay with a time of 1:42.4 and Arcanum took third with 1:44.8. In the 4×100 meter relay, Tri-Village finished first with a time of 48.4 and Arcanum finished second with 49.9. Arcanum took second in the 4×400 meter relay with a time of 3:50.9 while Tri-Village took third with 3:56.8.

In the 110 meter hurdles, Tri-Village Justin Finkbine took first with a time of 16.1 with Bradford Owen Beachler taking second with 16.5. In the 300 meter hurdles, Finkbine took first again with 42.8 and Beachler took second again with 43.5.

In the 100 meter dash, Bradford Zage Harleman took second with a time of 11.8. In the 1600 meter run, Arcanum Will Beisner took third with 5:24.4. In the 400 meter dash, Bradford Peyton Melgaard took third with a time of 55.6. In the 800 meter run, Arcanum Jacob Rice took first with a time of 2:07.1. In the 200 meter dash, Harleman took second with 24.5. In the 3200 meter run, Arcanum Ashton Paul took first with a time of 11:20.5.

In the field events, Arcanum Eain Parks took first in the discus with a distance of 134-01 feet. In the high jump, Tri-Village Mason Weathington and Noah Finkbine tied for second with a height of 5-08 feet. In the long jump, Arcanum Charlie Weiss took third with a distance of 17-08.50 feet. Parks took first in the shot put with 49-04.75 feet. Arcanum John Trittschuh took third with 40-00.50 feet. In pole vault, Tri-Village Gage Lochard took second with a height of 12-06 feet. Franklin Monroe Nate Good took third with 10-00 feet.

