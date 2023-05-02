Superior rating for concert band

By Vickie Rhodehamel

Arcanum News

Congratulations to the Arcanum High School Concert Band, Mr. Bryce Hopwood and the graduating seniors on ending the school year in style with a Superior rating at State Band Contest on Friday, April 28th.

The Arcanum Wayne Trail Historical Society has a full list of events during the month of May. Check out their display at the Arcanum Public Library during May. They will host an Open House Saturday on May 6 from 9 a.m. until noon. If you plan to do research, an appointment is recommended. Please contact Annette Stewart to make an appointment at [email protected] . On May 11th at 7 p.m., they will hold their discussion on the natural gas and oil wells in Arcanum. Please bring copies or clippings of any materials you have on this topic. Do not forget the Farmers Market is set to start on June 3 in Veteran’s Park. Contact Sharon Troutwine if you would like to be a vendor! Ongoing rentals of the AWTHS facility are available for your graduation party, shower or birthday party. Actually, any type of small group party or dinner. Contact Carolyn Furlong or Sharon Troutwine for the rental schedule. You may also check their web site calendar for availability regarding other AWTHS activities.

The Arcanum Alumni Association is also again offering their Trojan Fan Gear items for sale to start next year’s scholarship fund; samples and order forms are now available at Huston’s Restaurant, The Rose Post, and Miller’s Tavern. Anyone of these items would make a great Teacher Appreciation Gift or a Graduation Gift. Let us help you do your shopping locally as we are partnering with Biller’s Stamping and Engraving; all local orders will be delivered to your home within a couple of days of placing your order. The tumblers, mugs, and coffee cups are of the highest quality and available with a photo of the old school, the new school, or the Trojan Head. If you have any questions, please call Linda Snyder at 937-467-9805 or Vickie Rhodehamel at 937-423-3763.

Back in February the Pitsburg Fire Department was awarded a grant from the nonprofit Brothers Helping Brothers for new fire boots and new helmets. On February 27, the new leather Fire-Dex boots were delivered and last week the new traditional helmets were received The department association was able to purchase helmet fronts from Taylor’s Tins using funds generated by fundraisers the association holds throughout the year. The helmets and boots replaced very dated PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) that has a lifespan of 10 years per NFPA 1851. This PPE is vital for the safety of our members. The Pitsburg Fire Department is grateful for the grants they have been awarded in the past 8 months from various sources.

The Village of Arcanum is proud to announce the new Park Expansion name votes have been tallied and they thank everyone who took the time to cast their ballot. The new name of the Ivester Park expansion will be the Arcanum Nature Preserve at Ivester Park. Limb pickup dates for May will be May 11 and 25th. Please place the limbs curbside, not in the street. In the event that the pile exceeds four feet in height, width or length, please call the administration office to make arrangements for pickup so as to not interrupt the regularly scheduled collection times.

Tickets are now available online at Eventbrite.com for the “Spirited Night in the Park” on June 16, 2023, from 6 to 9 p.m. Tickets are $35 at the door, $30 presale. The first two hundred registered guests will receive a commemorative glass thanks to Brumbaugh Construction. Special thank you to the overture sponsors: Park National Bank, Abbottsville Monuments, Calvin Electric, and STF Insurance. Patrons will receive fifteen tickets to exchange for 4-ounce tastings of a wide variety of craft brews. Patrons will also receive an event program listing all the available beverages at each tasting station. Enjoy music by DJCJ and dance under the twinkling canopy of lights in the dusky summer evening. Samples will be some of Ohio’s best craft beers, ale, and seltzers. The event is for adults twenty-one and up. Proceeds raised at this event will benefit the A# Music Boosters whose sole mission is to support the music programs at Arcanum Butler Local Schools. The Village of Arcanum is also hosting a food truck rally at the same time in the park, so come hungry!

Have you heard of the Arcanum Football Locker Legacy Project? The Arcanum Football program is looking to upgrade the inside of the locker room with metal lockers. The old lockers have been great for 25 years but are in dire need of being replaced. The Locker Legacy Project is an opportunity for you and your family to have a full sponsor ($500) or half-sponsor ($250) an Arcanum Trojan Locker. You will have an opportunity to put your name and information on an engraved plaque that will forever be on that locker for decades to come. There are 50-55 lockers available for sponsorship. If you are interested, please contact Matt Macy at [email protected] to lock in your legacy!

Thank you to the organizers of the Brick Street Block Party for their recent donation of $5000 to the Village of Arcanum for the improvement of the pickleball courts! You will want to SAVE THE DATE for this year’s upcoming event on August 11th and 12th.

“Welcome May – May the coming month be bright, energetic, and filled with delightful surprises.” – unknown

“Make this month count!

Accomplish your goals!

You can do this!”- unknown