Local Briefs

Gourd Patch to meet

GREENVILLE — The West Central Ohio Gourd Patch meeting will be held Thursday, May 11, 6:30 p.m., at the Shawnee Prairie Darke County Nature Center. They had a great time at their meeting in March learning how to apply alcohol inks on a gourd. If you are looking for a new hobby or interested in learning about growing and crafting gourds, please feel free to come and check them out. They are looking forward to meeting you.

Genealogy group meeting

GREENVILLE — Darke County Genealogy is having a meeting on Sunday, May 7, 2 p.m., at Shawnee Prairie Nature Center, 4267 State Route 502, Greenville. This is free and open to anyone. The speaker will be Bill Stevens. He will be speaking on Weird & Unusual Events and People in Darke County. This will be followed by refreshments.

BOE meets May 10

GREENVILLE — The Board of Elections’ board members will meet on Wednesday, May 10, 9 a.m., for the May regular meeting and to review provisional ballots for the May 2 Primary/Special Election. The board meets in the office located at 300 Garst Avenue, Greenville.

Arcanum BoE regular session

ARCANUM — The Arcanum-Butler Local Board of Education will hold its regular Board of Education meeting on Thursday, May 11, 7 p.m. in the Board of Education Office.

DCP commissioners to meet

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Park District Board of Commissioners will hold a special board meeting on Saturday, May 6, 4 p.m., at Shawnee Prairie Preserve Nature Education Center, 4267 State Route 502 W., Greenville. This meeting will be to discuss budget and finance issues.

Masquerade Jewelry fundraiser

GREENVILLE — The Wayne Hospital Auxiliary is having a Masquerade Jewelry & Accesories fundraiser on Monday, May 8, 8 a.m.-6 p.m. and Tuesday, May 9, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. to raise money for the Wayne HealthCare. The $5 Masquerade Jewelry sale helps fund WHC projects to better serve patient care. The sale will be held in the Sweitzer Street lobby. Cash, debit/credit cards and payroll deducation available.

Village of Arcanum meetings

ARCANUM — The Village of Arcanum will host the following meetings at 309 S. Albright St., Arcanum:

Utility Committee – Tuesday, May 2, 6 p.m.

Village Council – Tuesday, May 9, and Tuesday, May 30, 7 p.m.

Service & Leisure – Thursday, May 4, 5 p.m.

Thursday, May 18, 5 p.m.