Stroke screenings at UVMC

TROY — Free stroke risk screenings will be offered by Premier Health during National Stroke Awareness Month in May.

The event in Miami County will be Wednesday, May 24, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the campus of Upper Valley Medical Center, 3139 N. CR 25-A, Troy. The services will be provided in the Premier Health Mobile Clinic in the northeast parking lot.

Services will include screenings for blood pressure, total cholesterol/HDL, blood glucose, and hemoglobin A1c as well as one-on-one health conversations with stroke management team professionals. No fasting is needed for these screenings.

Appointments are not necessary, and no proof of insurance is needed. Participants will be served on a first come, first serve basis. Participants must be 18 years or older.

Each year, 795,000 Americans will suffer a stroke. Stroke occurs when blood flow to the brain is blocked due to a clot or the rupture of a blood vessel. The result can be death or severe disability if treatment is not begun immediately. There are some common risk factors for stroke that can be measured and controlled.

UVMC is designated a Primary Stroke Center, and stroke services at all Premier Health hospitals and emergency centers are designed to foster better outcomes for stroke care. For more information, visit premierhealth.com/stroke.