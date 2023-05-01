Greenville wins behind Hamm no-hitter, Tri-Village wins tournament; softball update

By Drew Terhall

DailyAdvocate.com

DARKE COUNTY — Here are the notable softball games, scores and stats from April 28 – 30.

April 28 — West Carrollton 0 (3-17, 0-14) at Greenville 11 (16-4, 13-1)

In a game played on a different field at Stebbins Field, the Lady Wave came away with an 11-0 win in five innings. Head coach Jerrod Newland said it was a collective effort to get a field ready to play this conference matchup up. To him, it was a no-brainer to get this game in with a field in good shape.

“A few people out here, coaches. My dad was out here eight in the morning, Denny is here by 11, Tom’s here and Mr. Shaffer is out here in boots mucking it in. We’re all in it together for the kids to play. Today was a great chance for us to play a league game and get a win. Just excited,” Newland said.

Greenville was led by senior Kylie Hamm on the mound as she threw her second no-hitter of the season. Hamm had 12 strikeouts in the game with seven of them coming during her first time through the lineup. Newland said Hamm did a great job attacking hitters all game long.

The Lady Wave scored eight runs in the third inning. Freshman Kendall Cromwell started the scoring with a RBI. Junior Ella McLear had the big hit of the inning with a three-run double. Senior Skylar Fletcher had three RBI in the game as well.

Greenville followed up the game with a 9-2 road win over Tippecanoe on April 29. The team had nine runs on nine hits.

The Lady Wave will travel to Butler on May 4 and then host Sidney for senior night on May 5. Both games are set to start at 5 p.m.

A full game recap can be found on our website, dailyadvocate.com

April 29 — Tri-Village 10 (12-8, 5-3) vs Mississinawa Valley 0 (1-15, 0-8)

The Lady Patriots and the Lady Blackhawks both competed in the Dylan Williams tournament at Union City, Indiana.

The two WOAC teams matchup up in the first game of the tournament. Both teams were playing good defense and pitching well in the first three innings.

Senior Ashlyn Burk drove in the team’s first run of the game in the fourth. Mississinawa Valley controlled the damage and left the inning only down 1-0.

But then in the fifth, Tri-Village scored six runs. Junior Kiersten Wilcox drove in two runs on a single for the big hit of the inning. Sophomore Elli Curtner had a two-run single to win the game, 10-0.

Tri-Village head coach Emily Osborne said the team hasn’t been able to jump out to early leads with their hitting, but are working hard towards being aggressive at the plate. The team started the season in a hitting slump, but caught fire at the plate during a winning streak but haven’t been able to get back to hitting as well lately. This time around, the bats showed up late and led them to the win.

Mississinawa Valley head coach Max Guillozet said the team has stretches of good play during games, but end up having that one inning where things go south for them.

“It has been that way for us all year. I wait for that one inning. A lot of times I know it’s coming, but I just don’t know when. That’s kind of how it’s been this season. We will be in games, but we always seem to have that one bad inning,” Guillozet said.

Mississinawa Valley freshman Makenna Hoggatt had two strikeouts on the mound and got herself out of some jams early in the game. For Tri-Village, Burk pitched five innings and had three strikeouts. Freshman Addy Wright pitched a shutout inning.

Osborne said Burk is having a good season and stepped up for them when they needed some more pitching.

“Ashlyn has been doing pretty well with us this year. This is only her second year of pitching. She’s a senior, but she knows that was something we needed. So, she’s been stepping up for us,” Osborne said.

Tri-Village went on to win the tournament after a 5-3 win over Union City. Five different players record a RBI in the game. Freshman Elizabeth Poling pitched seven innings and allowed two hits with six strikeouts.

Mississinawa fell to Southern Wells, 6-2, in their next game. Junior Kenzea Townsend had a RBI in the game. Senior Gabby Elizondo had three hits in the game. Freshman Cora Hoggatt pitched six innings and had five strikeouts.

Tri-Village will travel to Twin Valley South on May 3 and then to Mississinawa Valley on May 4 with both games starting at 5 p.m. The Lady Patriots will then host Valley View on May 5 at 5 p.m.

Mississinawa Valley will host Tri-Village on May 4 for their upcoming game.

A full game recap can be found on our website, dailyadvocate.com.

Around Darke County:

Versailles (10-10, 3-2) defeated Tri-County North, 8-2. Versailles fell behind early, 2-0, in the first inning. The team scored a run in the second then took a lead in the fifth inning with a four-run inning. The Lady Tigers will host St. Henry on May 4 at 5 p.m. They will then travel to Bradford on May 5 for a 5 p.m. first pitch and then host Lima Bath on May 6 for a double header starting at 11 a.m.

Contact Daily Advocate sports editor Drew Terhall at [email protected]