Tri-Village splits two games at Dylan Williams tournament; baseball update

DARKE COUNTY — Here are the notable baseball games, scores and stats from April 28 – 30.

April 29 — Tri-Village 3 (10-6, 6-3) vs Lincoln High School 13, Tri-Village 5 vs Southern Wells 0

The Tri-Village baseball team played a double header at the Dylan Williams tournament at Union City. The Patriots dropped their first game to Lincoln High School, 13-3, and then shutout Southern Wells, 5-0.

In the first game, head coach Josh Davies said he was trying to get a lot of guys some playing time during this special event. The team just came out a bit flat and struggled early.

After taking a 1-0 lead in the first inning, Lincoln High School scored at least a run in each inning of the game. The big inning game in the fourth with a four-run inning. Sophomore Cameron Kimmel had two RBI. Kimmel and senior CJ Osborne each had two hits. Three different pitchers took the mound for the Patriots and combined for nine strikeouts and 12 walks.

The Patriots only needed one pitcher to get through Southern Wells. Senior Jace Lipps pitched all seven innings and allowed two hits with eight strikeouts. Senior Justin Finkbine and sophomore Kaeden Lipps each had two RBI. Senior Logan Call had three hits in the game.

Hopefully the win can help the Patriots break out of a slump. The win broke a four game losing streak. Davies said during this slump, strikeouts at the plate have been the main issue. With the strikeouts, the team can’t move baserunners and can’t be aggressive on the base pads since the team doesn’t know when their next baserunner will be on.

The Patriots struck out a total of 14 times at the plate in the two games in the tournament. Davies said he thinks the strikeouts are all a mental issue. Once the team can get through the mental block, Davies thinks the team will be just fine.

“I just think it’s in their head right now. Sometimes, it feels like the baseball is the size of basketball and the next time it’s a size of golf ball. Once we get rolling, we’ll be fine,” Davies said.

Tri-Village will travel to Mississinawa Valley on April 4 for a 5 p.m. first pitch.

Around Darke County:

Bradford (16-5, 6-3) extend their win streak to seven games with two wins. They first defeated St. Henry, 3-2, in extra innings. Freshman Colton Gambill had the game winning hit with a double with two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning. Sophomore Owen Canan also had a RBI in the game. Junior Tucker Miller pitched all eight innings and struck out nine batters. They followed the win with an 11-1 win over Fairlawn. Senior Dalten Skinner pitched all five innings and allowed one hit with eight strikeouts. Freshman Gage Shafer had two RBI in the game. Miller and junior Hudson Hill each had two RBI. The team will host Newton on May 4 for a 5 p.m. first pitch.

Franklin Monroe (7-10, 3-8) lost 4-1 to one of the top teams in the WOAC in Newton on April 29. Sophomore Josh Armstrong had a RBI in the game. Armstrong pitched five innings and had five strikeouts. Senior Cason Yount had a strikeout in two innings of work. The Jets will host Twin Valley South on May 4 at 5 p.m. and then take on Arcanum on May 5 at Day Air Park with first pitch at 6 p.m.

Greenville (5-10, 5-7) lost 12-2 to Chaminade Julienne on April 29. The team scored two runs on five hits in the game. The team walked eight batters in the game. The team will host Sidney on May 5 starting at 5 p.m.

