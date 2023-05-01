Softball tournament brackets released, where each team landed

By Drew Terhall

DailyAdvocate.com

DARKE COUNTY — With a week before the softball tournament begins, the OHSAA softball brackets were released on April 30. Teams from around the county learned what their path to Akron will look like.

For the first three rounds, the higher seed with host the playoff game. After that it will be neutral site games. All games are set for a 5 p.m. first pitch unless noted otherwise.

In Division II, Greenville claimed a one seed and will host the ninth seeded Belmont on May 9 to start tournament play. The winner will go on to play Trotwood Madison on May 11. The Lady Wave could match up with a one seed in New Richmond (19-1) in the district finals.

In Divsion III, Arcanum earned a two seed and will play their first game on May 10. They will play the winner of West Liberty Salem and Dixie. The Lady Trojans could host two playoff games before a matchup against the one seed in Carlisle in the district finals. Versailles is an eighth seed and will play a first round matchup at Milton Union, the fourth seed, on May 8. The winner of that matchup will go up against Shawnee, the 11th seed. Tri-Village got the ninth seed and will play their first game on May 10. They will play the winner of seventh seeded Greeneview and 17th seed Greenon. In the Lady Patriot’s sectional, they have the one seed in Indian Lake.

In Division IV, all of the local schools are in the same sectional. Ansonia, the three seed, will host Mississinawa Valley, the 18th seed, on May 9. The winner will take on the 10th seed in Franklin Monroe. The winner of that matchup will take on the winner of Bradford and Riverside. The Lady Railroaders are a ninth seed and will travel to Riverside, the fifth seed, on May 11. The winner of that sectional could play teams like Fort Loramie, National Trail or Houston in the district final.

