Cinco De Mayo Fiesta on First Friday

GREENVILLE — Main Street Greenville’s Cinco de Mayo Fiesta that highlights Mexican and Mexican-American Culture will take place on Friday, May 5, with shopping promotions starting at 10 a.m. and the Fiesta taking place from 6-9 p.m. The sponsors were each asked to bring something more to the Fiesta than just themselves and they have done just that and more by adding event elements that highlight Mexican themed cuisine. The Merchant House will be offering Mexican Corn, Street Tacos, Churros, and Margaritas under their sidewalk tent. Greenville Elks will be having a Taco Bar and will be hosting the Vintage 3 Band. Put on your sombreros and head downtown on Friday for a Fiesta to patronize, celebrate and honor small businesses!

“I am so excited for this First Friday event! I love that so many businesses are participating- it’s going to be so much FUN!! There is something for everyone- the kids will have fun crafts and activities, there is shopping and food! We have such an amazing community and I cannot wait to see the support for our wonderful and creative downtown businesses,” said Nicole Kayler, event chair and board member.

Other highlights include – Nacho & Hot Sauce Contests at Four Twenty Three; Maraca Decorating at Me & PJ’s; Face Painting at Better You Boutique; Mexican Photo Booth at Turquoise Door Boutique; Family Fun Cultural Games & Activities at Rotary Park located on the Circle; Kona Ice by Countryside Bike Shop; Mexican Candy at The Mini Mall of All; Re-Grand Opening Specials at Happily Ever After; Re-Grand Opening and tours and Public Shopping at The Pregnancy Center; Refined Shopping Promotions & Mini Margaritas; Special Promotions & Pop Up Shop at Sadie Grace; Pop Up Shop at Rustic Roots; Vintage 3 Live Band & Tacos at Greenville Elks; and Street Tacos, Mexican Corn, Churros & Margaritas at Merchant House Sidewalk Tent.

Tune in to their Facebook page (www.facebook.com/FirstFridaysMainStreetGreenville) to get the most up to date information about participating downtown businesses and additional activities going on during the fiesta as it becomes available.

What can members of the community do during Small Business Week? The community can give meaningful support by shopping locally, telling friends about local small businesses you believe in, and engaging small businesses online by commenting, mentioning them, and by publishing an appreciation post. “Small business week is the perfect time for you to show your favorite downtown businesses how much you admire them by showing them some love,” said April Brubaker, MSG executive director.

Main Street Greenville is a non-profit organization committed to stimulating and supporting revitalization efforts, historic preservation and economic growth in historic Downtown Greenville with a focus on Building Community Downtown. “We’ve really restructured our First Friday events in order to provide an opportunity for all our downtown merchants and organizations to be involved. This way visitors have a chance to not only be consumers, but to interact with them directly and establish a connection with our small businesses,” said Chad Henry, Board President. To learn more, visit www.MainStreetGreenville.org or reach out to their newly appointed executive director, April Brubaker at 937-548-4998 or email her at [email protected].