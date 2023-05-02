Adoptable Pet of the Week

DARKE COUNTY — This week’s “Adoptable Pet” features a lovable dog from the Darke County Animal Shelter in need of a caring home.

Say hello to this sweet girl, Miley! Miley came to the shelter as a stray, so knowledge about her is limited to only what staff have observed. Miley is believed to be a one-year-old female Hound mix. Miley is a shy girl, but she warms up quickly! Once Miley warms up, she is a little cuddle bug! She walks well on a leash and has shown staff she loves attention and treats. Miley doesn’t mind the other dogs at the shelter. Miley did great for her nail trim, bath, and exam where she weighed in at 43.2 pounds and was given Bordatella, parvo/lepto/distemper vaccines, dewormed, microchipped, and found to be heartworm negative.

Adoptions are $90 cash/check. New visiting hours are Monday through Friday 8 to 11:45 a.m. and 1 to 4 p.m.; Saturday closed for all but adoption appointments only.

Appointments may be pre-booked for Saturday at 30-minute increments to view a particular dog. If a Saturday appointment is made, please verify on Friday afternoon the dog is still available as the shelter will not hold dogs until the time of an appointment.

Come in to meet Miley and all the other adoptable dogs at the Darke County Animal Shelter located at 5066 County Home Road in Greenville. Have another dog? Bring him or her along for a “meet and greet!” For more information, contact shelter staff at 937-547-1645 during normal business hours.

To find out more about what’s happening at the Darke County Animal Shelter, listen to Director Robert Bair and staff every Friday between 8:30 and 9 a.m. on WTGR 97.5 FM.