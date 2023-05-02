Tom Butts wins Darke Armory raffle

ARCANUM—Darke Armory Gun and Ammo Shop is pleased to announce that Tom Butts was the grand prize winner in their gun raffle held during the Darke County Sheriff’s Patrol Home & Sports Expo as part of the shop’s grand opening.

Butts received a HK VP9. All proceeds of the raffle went to the Sheriff’s Patrol to help them continue their outreach work within the community.

Darke Armory Gun and Ammo Shop is located at 20 W. George St., Arcanum. The owners appreciate local patronage and look forward to helping customers select and legally obtain their dream gun.