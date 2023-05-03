City addresses sidewalk project question

By Ryan Berry

DailyAdvocate.com

GREENVILLE — The City of Greenville’s administration was able to clear up a question regarding the sidewalk project at the regular meeting of Greenville City Council on Tuesday, May 2.

Nancy Slaughter, a resident on Washington Street, questioned the council regarding the work that needs to be done on her sidewalk and the minimal notice she received. Slaughter also expressed concern over deadlines in the ordinances compared to the deadlines on the letter sent to residents. Her property is in Phase I of the project and the letter states the work must be completed by July 31. However, since she lives on a corner lot, only the part facing Washington Street is required to be completed this year. She pointed out the sidewalk on the side street is in worse condition. She admitted the sidewalks do need repaired, but had hoped the city would have given them more time to plan and prepare. Slaughter explained she did a lot of work last year, including removing a tree, as well as installing landscaping this year before the letter was received. If she would have known, she would have been better able to prepare financially and not invest as much in landscaping.

Slaughter also pointed out she did not receive a certified letter detailing the costs.

Safety Service Director Ryan Delk explained the process the city is taking to inform residents. Approximately 400 letters have gone out via certified mail thus far and another 700 letters are being prepared to be mailed, also via certified mail. Law Director Michael Rieman said the city will look into why she has not received her certified letter. Delk said the city could not send out the cost estimates until after the sidewalks were surveyed and a cost was determined, which was completed at the end of February. He also pointed out the city is following the requirements set forth in the Ohio Revised Code.

The city is working with the county for tax assessments and residents will have the option to either pay upfront or have their property taxes assessed. According to Delk, If the assessment is made the property owner will not begin paying the additional property tax until 2025. The county requires a five percent fee on the cost of the assessment, but the city chose not to add additional fees or interest.

According to Delk, there is an appeal process. If a resident appeals the city’s decision that the sidewalk is in bad repair or appeals the cost, the city council’s safety committee would hear the appeal. Their decision will be final.

With residents beginning to receive the certified letters, the administration is hearing from residents who have questions. Delk said the calls have been wide-ranging from supporting the project but just needing clarification to those who are against the project in its entirity.

Delk also informed council of the administration’s plan to have additional code enforcement this summer. The police department currently has three School Resource Officers full time in the Greenville City Schools. When the school year is over, one of those officers will be assigned to code enforcement. This means, an officer will be available to take trash complaints and other nuisance abatement issues and serve notice to the property owner.

Greenville City Council meets in regular session the first and third Tuesday of the month, 7:30 p.m., in Council Chamber of the Municipal Building.

To contact Daily Advocate Editor Ryan Berry, email [email protected].