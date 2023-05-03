Commissioners talk funeral homes and opioids

By Meladi Brewer

DailyAdvocate.com

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Board of Commissioners discussed funeral homes and opioids. Commissioners Matt Aultman, Marshall Combs, and Larry Holmes were present.

Fund advances for the 2022 Building Demo Revitalization Grant and the 2022 FAA Terminal Construction Grant were approved. For the 2022 Building Demo Revitalization Grant, a total of $22,050 was approved to cover Mikesell Excavating Contract-Payment 1 for Project 4. A total of $7,594.98 was approved to cover CMT professional services for the 2022 FFA Terminal Construction Grant. All funds will advance back once revenue is received.

Funds were received and advanced back for the DC Engineer 2023 Sign Upgrade Grant. A total of $30,400 was advanced back into their ALG Fund. The commissioners also approved the monthly support for the Michael Resource Treatment Center for January, February, and March.

A total of $102,500.01 was transferred to support the 2023 Annual Appropriations that were agreed upon and signed by the commissioners in December of last year. Michaels Resource & Treatment Center also received a new Residential Counselor Supervisor.

Julie Tipton will work the second shift position starting May 8. Angela Randall was also appointed to a new position within Darke County Job & Family Services. She will be an Eligibility Referral Specialist 2 effective May 9.

The commissioners approved the monthly DC Job & Family Services support for May. A total of $60,842.58 was transferred from the County Fund into the Child Services fund in order to support annual costs.

Last Friday, the commissioners proclaimed Zechar Bailey Funeral Homes of Greenville and Versailles the Darke County CIC’s 2023 Business of the Year. With over 75 years in the business, the commissioners enjoyed learning that the funeral home, having opened in 1941, started as an ambulance service.

“It was an ambulance service and just naturally proceeded into the funeral home service because at the time it was what was done,” Aultman said.

Today, they have third-generation funeral directors, and everyone at the Funeral Home “takes pride in carrying out the legacy of their grandfather and founder – Byron and Myron Zechar.”

“We wish to congratulate them on the Business of the Year on behalf of the commission board,” Aultman said. “We are glad we’re not current clients.”

Commissioner Aultman attended the One Ohio District Commission meeting via zoom, and they are finalizing some of the application process.

“Hopefully, our intention is mid- to late-June we will have our applications out to apply for our regional funds for the One Ohio Opioid settlement,” Aultman said.

More details will come as they work through the process, but they did get through the draft application on Monday and some conflicts of interest.

“We will announce it to you folks when it comes out, and we will probably have it online,” Aultman said.

The Darke County Board of Commissioners meet every Tuesday and Thursday at 1:30 p.m. at their office located at 520 S. Broadway Street in Greenville. To contact the office, call 937-547-7370.

To contact Daily Advocate Reporter Meladi Brewer, email [email protected].