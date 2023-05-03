Powell participates in first-ever prayer caucus

COLUMBUS – State Representative Jena Powell (R-Arcanum) attended the first meeting on Tuesday of the Ohio Legislative Prayer Caucus, which is part of the American Prayer Caucus Network.

The purpose of the caucus is to preserve Ohio’s Judeo-Christian heritage, move forward on policies that protect religious liberty, and provide like-minded legislators with proven strategies, robust resources, and extensive support networks as we face challenges and opportunities both nationwide and unique to Ohio.

“Prayer is the most important thing we can do as Christians, and it is especially needed in Columbus,” Powell said. “I am grateful to have the opportunity to join my colleagues in prayer for those in our state.”

The Ohio Legislative Prayer Caucus is led by chairs Representative Gary Click and Senator Michelle Reynolds alongside former Speaker Pro-Tem Timothy Ginter, who serves as Caucus Network State Director. Additionally during the meeting, Congressman Randy Forbes, president and co-founder of the Congressional Prayer Caucus, joined via zoom.

The American Prayer Caucus Network is the largest network of legislators, created by legislators for legislators, actively and strategically standing for Judeo-Christian faith values in America. It is part of the larger Faith Impact Network which includes 100 members of the Congressional Prayer Caucus, over 900 state legislators, more than 100 allied organizations, business leaders, local government officials, hundreds of thousands of activist citizens, and more, supported by the National Strategic Center.