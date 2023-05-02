Whitaker wins Primary; Wayne Twp. approves levy

By Ryan Berry

GREENVILLE — Republican voters in the City of Greenville have spoken as to who they want to see fill the seat after Mayor Steve Willman steps down at the end of the year. Jeff Whitaker won the Primary Election and will now be on the November General Election ballot.

It was a tighter than predicted race with Whitaker receiving nearly 53 percent of the vote to John Baumgardner’s 47 percent. Just over 1,200 Republican voters went to the polls in the city to decide the contest. In the unoffical vote tally, Whitaker got 669 votes to Baumgardner’s 598.

Also appearing on the Republican Primary ballot in the City of Greenville, but running unopposed were Kim Davis for city auditor, Michael Rieman for city law director, Clarence Godwin for Ward 1 council seat, Delores Eley for Ward 2 council seat, and Chris Norris for Ward 4 council seat.

They will all appear on the Geneal Election ballot in November. Unless a candidate files to run as a write-in, all will be unopposed in November.

Leon Rogers was the lone candidate on the Democrat side for Ward 3 council seat. He is also running opposed in November unless a write-in candidate files.

Wayne Township Fire received approval on their fire levy with 83 votes cast. The levy received 59 votes in favor of the levy and 24 against. This was a 1.75 mill levy for an additional property tax for the Ambulance/Fire District for Emergency Medical Services.

