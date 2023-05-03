MARIA STEIN — On Thursday, May 25, from 5–8 p.m., the Maria Stein Shrine will host the third annual Taste of the Shrine. This unique event will give attendees the opportunity to enjoy the historic beauty and charm of the Shrine. Enjoy live music by Roger DeMange while sampling some of the finest food and drink available in God’s country. This event is held in the Shrine Courtyard with plenty of room and seating. Participating vendors include Bella’s Italian Grille, Brew Nation Smokehouse, Do Good Restaurant, and Gilbert Station Bar and Grill. Adult beverages from GR8 Vines Winery, Winery at Versailles, Lake Rat Brewing, and Moeller Brew Barn.

Early bird discount on tickets, 30 for $30, is available now through May 19th at the Shrine or online at mariasteinshrine.org. After May 19, tickets are 24 for $30. Tickets can be used to purchase food and drinks from participating vendors, samples of food and drink will be priced at 1-5 tickets each.

In addition, there will be a $1,000 raffle drawing during the event at 7:00pm. Any Heritage Day Celebration tickets purchased between Aug. 1, 2022, and May 25, 2023, are entered into the drawing. Raffle tickets can also be purchased at the Shrine, online or by calling 419-925-4532.

The Maria Stein Shrine of the Holy Relics provides faith nourishment and spiritual renewal through opportunities for prayer and pilgrimage and inspiration from the lives of the saints. People from around the world visit the shrine to explore and enjoy this environment rich in holiness and history. The Shrine is located at 2291 St. John’s Rd. in Maria Stein. For more event information, visit mariasteinshrine.org.