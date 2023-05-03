Hayner plans Bourbon Trail trip

TROY — The Hayner Hits the Road trip to the Kentucky Bourbon Trail is a four-day/three-night trip on July 27-30. The all-inclusive trip includes: three nights lodging in Louisville and Bardstown, three breakfasts and dinners-including the Belle of Louisville Riverboat Dinner Cruise, Kentucky Bourbon Trail Welcome Center & Frazier Museum, Jim Beam Distillery, Heaven Hill Distillery, Bardstown Bourbon Company, Maker’s Mark Distillery plus 2 other Distilleries in Louisville, Oscar Getz Museum of Whiskey History, Old Kentucky Home State Park including Mansion Tour of “My Old Kentucky Home’.

Visit www.troyhayner.org for additional information, to register and to pay. Each trip is limited to 50 guests, and trips sell-out quickly, so register today. For additional information about the trip, call David at the Hayner, 937-339-0457. The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is proudly supported by the citizens of the Troy City School District through a local tax levy and generous gifts to the Friends of Hayner.

Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is located at 301 West Main Street, Troy. Hours of operation are Monday 7–9 p.m., Tuesday – Thursday 9 a.m.–9 p.m., Friday and Saturday 9 a.m.–5 p.m., and Sunday 1–5 p.m. The Hayner Center is closed on holidays.