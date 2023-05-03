MV has national champion at BPA conference

UNION CITY — Students from Mississinawa Valley’s Business Professionals of America (BPA) chapter attended the 2023 BPA National Leadership Conference in Anaheim, California, April 26–30. The conference brought together an estimated six thousand delegates from across the country to compete for top honors in business and information technology skills competitions.

Three middle level teams were called to the stage for placing in the top 10 with the Administrative Support team receiving top honors as national champions.

Conner Hardy, Hunter Cox, Mateo Castro Weiss were national champions in middle level Administrative Support Team.

Ava Hummel, Caylyn Monticue, Kayaa Mote, Maia Wisner placed fifth in middle level Presentation Team.

Emma Brock, Gentry Newbauer, Gracie Dunlap placed eighth in middle level Video Production Team (Junior High).

These are huge accomplishments for the students and the middle level BPA program at Mississinawa Valley. Business Professionals of America (BPA) is the premier Career and Technical Student Organization (CTSO) for middle, high school and college/university students preparing for careers in business and information technology. BPA provides opportunities for growth through education, competitive events, leadership development and community service. The organization has more than 46,000 members in schools in the United States and China. Learn more at www.bpa.org.