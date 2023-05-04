Free Bobwhite Quail Habitat Workshop

NEW PARIS — The Darke County Chapter of Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever, along with Darke Soil and Water Conservation District, USDA NRCS, and Ohio Division of Wildlife, are hosting a habitat workshop at Darke County Fish and Game, 1407 New Garden Road, New Paris, on Wednesday, June 7, 5-8 p.m.

This free workshop is available for landowners interested in creating and/or improving wildlife habitat on their properties for quail, deer, turkeys, and various other wildlife species. Topics include edge feathering, pollinator habitat, invasive species removal, and native grassland management. Information on Farm Bill programs that can provide cost-share for habitat work will also be available. RSVP is required, but the event is free.

RSVP at http://www.darkeswcd.com/habitat-workshop.html. Drinks and a boxed meal will be provided by the Darke County Chapter of Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever. Please include any dietary restrictions or allergies in the space provided when registering. Contact Matt Gardner, Pheasants Forever Farm Bill Biologist at 330-473-8717 or [email protected] with any questions or accommodations.